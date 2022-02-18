How to Watch Houston vs. UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 14 Houston Cougars (20-5, 9-2 AAC) host the UCF Knights (15-8, 7-6 AAC) in a matchup of AAC rivals at Fertitta Center, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

How to Watch Houston vs. UCF

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Thursday, February 17, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Fertitta Center

Key Stats for Houston vs. UCF

The Cougars average 73.4 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 67.5 the Knights give up.

The Knights' 70.9 points per game are 14.9 more points than the 56.0 the Cougars allow.

This season, the Cougars have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Knights' opponents have hit.

The Knights have shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points greater than the 36.8% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

Houston Players to Watch

The Cougars scoring leader is Kyler Edwards, who averages 13.8 per contest to go with 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Josh Carlton leads Houston in rebounding, averaging 6.3 per game, while Jamal Shead leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.3 in each contest.

The Cougars get the most three-point shooting production out of Edwards, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.

Shead is Houston's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Fabian White Jr. leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

UCF Players to Watch

Darin Green Jr. averages 13.7 points per game to be the top scorer for the Knights.

UCF's leader in rebounds is Cheikh Mbacke Diong with 5.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Darius Perry with 4.6 per game.

Green is the most prolific from distance for the Knights, hitting three threes per game.

Perry (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for UCF while Mbacke Diong (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Houston Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/29/2022 UCF W 63-49 Away 2/2/2022 Tulane W 73-62 Home 2/6/2022 Cincinnati W 80-58 Away 2/9/2022 SMU L 85-83 Away 2/12/2022 Memphis L 69-59 Home 2/17/2022 UCF - Home 2/20/2022 Wichita State - Away 2/23/2022 Tulane - Away 2/27/2022 SMU - Home 3/1/2022 Cincinnati - Home 3/3/2022 Temple - Home

UCF Schedule