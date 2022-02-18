Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston vs. UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 5, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; UCF Knights guard Darius Perry (2) drives to the basket as Memphis Tigers guard Lester Quinones (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; UCF Knights guard Darius Perry (2) drives to the basket as Memphis Tigers guard Lester Quinones (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 14 Houston Cougars (20-5, 9-2 AAC) host the UCF Knights (15-8, 7-6 AAC) in a matchup of AAC rivals at Fertitta Center, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

How to Watch Houston vs. UCF

Key Stats for Houston vs. UCF

  • The Cougars average 73.4 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 67.5 the Knights give up.
  • The Knights' 70.9 points per game are 14.9 more points than the 56.0 the Cougars allow.
  • This season, the Cougars have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Knights' opponents have hit.
  • The Knights have shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points greater than the 36.8% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

Houston Players to Watch

  • The Cougars scoring leader is Kyler Edwards, who averages 13.8 per contest to go with 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
  • Josh Carlton leads Houston in rebounding, averaging 6.3 per game, while Jamal Shead leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.3 in each contest.
  • The Cougars get the most three-point shooting production out of Edwards, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
  • Shead is Houston's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Fabian White Jr. leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

UCF Players to Watch

  • Darin Green Jr. averages 13.7 points per game to be the top scorer for the Knights.
  • UCF's leader in rebounds is Cheikh Mbacke Diong with 5.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Darius Perry with 4.6 per game.
  • Green is the most prolific from distance for the Knights, hitting three threes per game.
  • Perry (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for UCF while Mbacke Diong (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Houston Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/29/2022

UCF

W 63-49

Away

2/2/2022

Tulane

W 73-62

Home

2/6/2022

Cincinnati

W 80-58

Away

2/9/2022

SMU

L 85-83

Away

2/12/2022

Memphis

L 69-59

Home

2/17/2022

UCF

-

Home

2/20/2022

Wichita State

-

Away

2/23/2022

Tulane

-

Away

2/27/2022

SMU

-

Home

3/1/2022

Cincinnati

-

Home

3/3/2022

Temple

-

Home

UCF Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/29/2022

Houston

L 63-49

Home

2/3/2022

South Florida

W 68-49

Home

2/5/2022

Memphis

L 88-60

Away

2/8/2022

Wichita State

W 71-66

Home

2/14/2022

Tulsa

W 76-67

Home

2/17/2022

Houston

-

Away

2/20/2022

East Carolina

-

Home

2/23/2022

Cincinnati

-

Home

3/3/2022

Tulane

-

Away

3/6/2022

Tulsa

-

Away

How To Watch

February
17
2022

UCF at Houston

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 5, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Central Division forward Kyle Connor (81) of the Winnipeg Jets skates with the puck during the 2022 NHL All-Star Game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Winnipeg Jets vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Feb 11, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) skates with the puck away from Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) in the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) shoots over Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) and forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Feb 12, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is defended by San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
USATSI_17693810
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at Cal

5 minutes ago
Seattle Sounders Raul Ruidiaz
CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

How to Watch Motagua vs. Seattle Sounders FC

5 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard A.J. Hoggard (11) shoots the ball against High Point Panthers guard John-Michael Wright (1) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

High Point vs. Longwood: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard A.J. Hoggard (11) shoots the ball against High Point Panthers guard John-Michael Wright (1) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Longwood vs. High Point: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Feb 5, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; UCF Knights guard Darius Perry (2) drives to the basket as Memphis Tigers guard Lester Quinones (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCF vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy