How to Watch Houston vs. UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 14 Houston Cougars (20-5, 9-2 AAC) host the UCF Knights (15-8, 7-6 AAC) in a matchup of AAC rivals at Fertitta Center, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 17, 2022.
How to Watch Houston vs. UCF
- Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Fertitta Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Houston vs. UCF
- The Cougars average 73.4 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 67.5 the Knights give up.
- The Knights' 70.9 points per game are 14.9 more points than the 56.0 the Cougars allow.
- This season, the Cougars have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Knights' opponents have hit.
- The Knights have shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points greater than the 36.8% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.
Houston Players to Watch
- The Cougars scoring leader is Kyler Edwards, who averages 13.8 per contest to go with 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
- Josh Carlton leads Houston in rebounding, averaging 6.3 per game, while Jamal Shead leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.3 in each contest.
- The Cougars get the most three-point shooting production out of Edwards, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
- Shead is Houston's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Fabian White Jr. leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.
UCF Players to Watch
- Darin Green Jr. averages 13.7 points per game to be the top scorer for the Knights.
- UCF's leader in rebounds is Cheikh Mbacke Diong with 5.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Darius Perry with 4.6 per game.
- Green is the most prolific from distance for the Knights, hitting three threes per game.
- Perry (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for UCF while Mbacke Diong (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/29/2022
UCF
W 63-49
Away
2/2/2022
Tulane
W 73-62
Home
2/6/2022
Cincinnati
W 80-58
Away
2/9/2022
SMU
L 85-83
Away
2/12/2022
Memphis
L 69-59
Home
2/17/2022
UCF
-
Home
2/20/2022
Wichita State
-
Away
2/23/2022
Tulane
-
Away
2/27/2022
SMU
-
Home
3/1/2022
Cincinnati
-
Home
3/3/2022
Temple
-
Home
UCF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/29/2022
Houston
L 63-49
Home
2/3/2022
South Florida
W 68-49
Home
2/5/2022
Memphis
L 88-60
Away
2/8/2022
Wichita State
W 71-66
Home
2/14/2022
Tulsa
W 76-67
Home
2/17/2022
Houston
-
Away
2/20/2022
East Carolina
-
Home
2/23/2022
Cincinnati
-
Home
3/3/2022
Tulane
-
Away
3/6/2022
Tulsa
-
Away
How To Watch
February
17
2022
UCF at Houston
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)