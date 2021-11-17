Skip to main content
    November 17, 2021
    How to Watch Houston vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Baylor Bears guard Jared Butler (12) drives toward the basket while being guarded by Houston Cougars guard DeJon Jarreau (3) and Houston Cougars forward Reggie Chaney (32) during the semifinals of the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

    The Virginia Cavaliers (1-1) battle the No. 15 Houston Cougars (2-0) at Fertitta Center on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Houston vs. Virginia

    Key Stats for Houston vs. Virginia

    • Last year, the Cougars put up 76.1 points per game, 15.6 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers gave up.
    • The Cavaliers put up 10.0 more points per game last year (68.2) than the Cougars allowed their opponents to score (58.2).
    • The Cougars made 43.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.9 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
    • The Cavaliers' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 9.6 percentage points higher than the Cougars had given up to their opponents (37.8%).

    Houston Players to Watch

    • Quentin Grimes averaged 17.3 points per contest to go with 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last season.
    • Justin Gorham pulled down 8.3 rebounds per game, while Dejon Jarreau averaged 4.2 assists per contest.
    • Grimes made 3.2 threes per game a season ago.
    • Grimes averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Brison Gresham compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.

    Virginia Players to Watch

    • Sam Hauser averaged 16.0 points per contest to go with 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last season.
    • Jay Huff grabbed 7.1 rebounds per game, while Kihei Clark notched 4.5 assists per contest.
    • Hauser knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.
    • Reece Beekman averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Huff compiled 2.6 rejections per contest.

    Houston Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Hofstra

    W 83-75

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Rice

    W 79-46

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Virginia

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Butler

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Northwestern State

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Bryant

    -

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Alcorn State

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Alabama

    -

    Away

    Virginia Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Navy

    L 66-58

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Radford

    W 73-52

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Houston

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Coppin State

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Georgia

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Lehigh

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Iowa

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    16
    2021

    Virginia at Houston

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
