Publish date:
How to Watch Houston vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Virginia Cavaliers (1-1) battle the No. 15 Houston Cougars (2-0) at Fertitta Center on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Houston vs. Virginia
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Fertitta Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Houston vs. Virginia
- Last year, the Cougars put up 76.1 points per game, 15.6 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers gave up.
- The Cavaliers put up 10.0 more points per game last year (68.2) than the Cougars allowed their opponents to score (58.2).
- The Cougars made 43.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.9 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
- The Cavaliers' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 9.6 percentage points higher than the Cougars had given up to their opponents (37.8%).
Houston Players to Watch
- Quentin Grimes averaged 17.3 points per contest to go with 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last season.
- Justin Gorham pulled down 8.3 rebounds per game, while Dejon Jarreau averaged 4.2 assists per contest.
- Grimes made 3.2 threes per game a season ago.
- Grimes averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Brison Gresham compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.
Virginia Players to Watch
- Sam Hauser averaged 16.0 points per contest to go with 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last season.
- Jay Huff grabbed 7.1 rebounds per game, while Kihei Clark notched 4.5 assists per contest.
- Hauser knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.
- Reece Beekman averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Huff compiled 2.6 rejections per contest.
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Hofstra
W 83-75
Home
11/12/2021
Rice
W 79-46
Home
11/16/2021
Virginia
-
Home
11/22/2021
Butler
-
Home
11/30/2021
Northwestern State
-
Home
12/3/2021
Bryant
-
Home
12/6/2021
Alcorn State
-
Home
12/11/2021
Alabama
-
Away
Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Navy
L 66-58
Home
11/12/2021
Radford
W 73-52
Home
11/16/2021
Houston
-
Away
11/19/2021
Coppin State
-
Home
11/22/2021
Georgia
-
Away
11/26/2021
Lehigh
-
Home
11/29/2021
Iowa
-
Home
12/3/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Home
How To Watch
November
16
2021
Virginia at Houston
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)