How to Watch Houston vs. Wichita State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2021; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Wichita State Shockers guard Ricky Council IV (4) drives to the basket around Prairie View A&M Panthers guard William Douglas (21) during the first half at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The Wichita State Shockers (9-4, 0-0 AAC) aim to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the No. 12 Houston Cougars (13-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Houston vs. Wichita State

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Fertitta Center

Key Stats for Houston vs. Wichita State

The Cougars put up 10.5 more points per game (73.8) than the Shockers give up (63.3).

The Shockers put up 15.0 more points per game (68.6) than the Cougars allow their opponents to score (53.6).

The Cougars are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 40.6% the Shockers allow to opponents.

The Shockers' 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (37.2%).

Houston Players to Watch

The Cougars scoring leader is Marcus Sasser, who averages 16.3 per contest to go with 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

J'wan Roberts is Houston's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.5 per game, while Jamal Shead is its best passer, averaging 5.6 assists in each contest.

Sasser leads the Cougars in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Sasser and Fabian White Jr. lead Houston on the defensive end, with Sasser leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and White in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Wichita State Players to Watch

Tyson Etienne is at the top of the Shockers scoring leaderboard with 14.9 points per game. He also grabs 2.4 rebounds and dishes out 2.2 assists per game.

Wichita State's leader in rebounds is Morris Udeze with 5.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Craig Porter Jr. with 2.7 per game.

Etienne averages 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Shockers.

Wichita State's leader in steals is Qua Grant (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Udeze (1.0 per game).

Houston Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2021 Oklahoma State W 72-61 Home 12/22/2021 Texas State W 80-47 Home 12/28/2021 Cincinnati L 2-0 Home 1/2/2022 Temple W 66-61 Away 1/5/2022 South Florida W 83-66 Away 1/8/2022 Wichita State - Home 1/15/2022 Tulsa - Away 1/18/2022 South Florida - Home 1/22/2022 East Carolina - Home 1/29/2022 UCF - Away 2/2/2022 Tulane - Home

Wichita State Schedule