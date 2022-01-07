How to Watch Houston vs. Wichita State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wichita State Shockers (9-4, 0-0 AAC) aim to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the No. 12 Houston Cougars (13-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Houston vs. Wichita State
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Fertitta Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Houston vs. Wichita State
- The Cougars put up 10.5 more points per game (73.8) than the Shockers give up (63.3).
- The Shockers put up 15.0 more points per game (68.6) than the Cougars allow their opponents to score (53.6).
- The Cougars are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 40.6% the Shockers allow to opponents.
- The Shockers' 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (37.2%).
Houston Players to Watch
- The Cougars scoring leader is Marcus Sasser, who averages 16.3 per contest to go with 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
- J'wan Roberts is Houston's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.5 per game, while Jamal Shead is its best passer, averaging 5.6 assists in each contest.
- Sasser leads the Cougars in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Sasser and Fabian White Jr. lead Houston on the defensive end, with Sasser leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and White in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.
Wichita State Players to Watch
- Tyson Etienne is at the top of the Shockers scoring leaderboard with 14.9 points per game. He also grabs 2.4 rebounds and dishes out 2.2 assists per game.
- Wichita State's leader in rebounds is Morris Udeze with 5.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Craig Porter Jr. with 2.7 per game.
- Etienne averages 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Shockers.
- Wichita State's leader in steals is Qua Grant (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Udeze (1.0 per game).
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Oklahoma State
W 72-61
Home
12/22/2021
Texas State
W 80-47
Home
12/28/2021
Cincinnati
L 2-0
Home
1/2/2022
Temple
W 66-61
Away
1/5/2022
South Florida
W 83-66
Away
1/8/2022
Wichita State
-
Home
1/15/2022
Tulsa
-
Away
1/18/2022
South Florida
-
Home
1/22/2022
East Carolina
-
Home
1/29/2022
UCF
-
Away
2/2/2022
Tulane
-
Home
Wichita State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Norfolk State
W 71-58
Home
12/14/2021
Alcorn State
W 82-63
Home
12/18/2021
North Texas
L 62-52
Home
12/22/2021
Prairie View A&M
W 102-66
Home
1/1/2022
Memphis
L 82-64
Home
1/8/2022
Houston
-
Away
1/12/2022
Tulane
-
Home
1/16/2022
Cincinnati
-
Home
1/19/2022
Temple
-
Away
1/23/2022
SMU
-
Away
1/26/2022
UCF
-
Home