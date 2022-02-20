How to Watch Houston vs. Wichita State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wichita State Shockers (13-10, 4-7 AAC) aim to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the No. 14 Houston Cougars (21-5, 10-2 AAC) on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Wichita State vs. Houston
- Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Charles Koch Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Houston
-7.5
132.5 points
Key Stats for Wichita State vs. Houston
- The Cougars average 73.2 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 65.4 the Shockers give up.
- The Shockers put up an average of 68.6 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 55.9 the Cougars allow to opponents.
- The Cougars make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Shockers have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
- The Shockers have shot at a 40.2% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 36.5% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.
Houston Players to Watch
- Fabian White Jr. is posting 12 points, 1.2 assists and 6 rebounds per contest.
- Kyler Edwards posts a team-leading 13.7 points per contest. He is also averaging 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 36.8% from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Josh Carlton averages a team-best 6.5 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 11.6 points and 1 assists, shooting 61.7% from the floor.
- Jamal Shead is tops on the Cougars at 5.4 assists per game, while also putting up 2.8 rebounds and 9.4 points.
- Taze Moore posts 9.2 points, 5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 29.6% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
Wichita State Players to Watch
- Ricky Council IV is putting up 11.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 44.7% of his shots from the field and 32.4% from 3-point range, with 1 trey per contest.
- Tyson Etienne leads the Shockers in scoring (15.1 points per game), and produces 2.7 rebounds and 2 assists. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- The Shockers receive 9 points, 5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Dexter Dennis.
- Craig Porter Jr. is posting a team-best 3.6 assists per contest. And he is delivering 6.5 points and 4.8 rebounds, making 41.4% of his shots from the field.
- Morris Udeze is the Shockers' top rebounder (6 per game), and he delivers 10.7 points and 0.6 assists.
How To Watch
February
20
2022
Houston at Wichita State
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
