Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston vs. Wichita State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars forward Fabian White Jr. (35) shoots against Memphis Tigers forward DeAndre Williams (12) in the second half at Fertitta Center. Memphis Tigers won 69 to 59. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars forward Fabian White Jr. (35) shoots against Memphis Tigers forward DeAndre Williams (12) in the second half at Fertitta Center. Memphis Tigers won 69 to 59. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Wichita State Shockers (13-10, 4-7 AAC) aim to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the No. 14 Houston Cougars (21-5, 10-2 AAC) on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wichita State vs. Houston

Houston vs Wichita State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Houston

-7.5

132.5 points

Key Stats for Wichita State vs. Houston

  • The Cougars average 73.2 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 65.4 the Shockers give up.
  • The Shockers put up an average of 68.6 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 55.9 the Cougars allow to opponents.
  • The Cougars make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Shockers have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
  • The Shockers have shot at a 40.2% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 36.5% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

Houston Players to Watch

  • Fabian White Jr. is posting 12 points, 1.2 assists and 6 rebounds per contest.
  • Kyler Edwards posts a team-leading 13.7 points per contest. He is also averaging 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 36.8% from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Josh Carlton averages a team-best 6.5 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 11.6 points and 1 assists, shooting 61.7% from the floor.
  • Jamal Shead is tops on the Cougars at 5.4 assists per game, while also putting up 2.8 rebounds and 9.4 points.
  • Taze Moore posts 9.2 points, 5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 29.6% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Wichita State Players to Watch

  • Ricky Council IV is putting up 11.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 44.7% of his shots from the field and 32.4% from 3-point range, with 1 trey per contest.
  • Tyson Etienne leads the Shockers in scoring (15.1 points per game), and produces 2.7 rebounds and 2 assists. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.
  • The Shockers receive 9 points, 5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Dexter Dennis.
  • Craig Porter Jr. is posting a team-best 3.6 assists per contest. And he is delivering 6.5 points and 4.8 rebounds, making 41.4% of his shots from the field.
  • Morris Udeze is the Shockers' top rebounder (6 per game), and he delivers 10.7 points and 0.6 assists.

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Houston at Wichita State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17708980
NHL

How to Watch Hurricanes at Penguins

By Ben Macaluso
5 minutes ago
Feb 17, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) skates the puck around the net of Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) during the second period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) skates with the puck against Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
USATSI_17708825
College Basketball

How to Watch Houston at Wichita State

By Adam Childs
5 minutes ago
USATSI_17715805
College Basketball

How to Watch Providence at Butler

By Adam Childs
5 minutes ago
USATSI_17694276
College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan at Wisconsin

By Adam Childs
5 minutes ago
imago1009336963h
Primeira Liga

How to Watch Sporting vs. Estoril

By Frank Urbina
5 minutes ago
Feb 12, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) dribbles on Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wisconsin vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
Feb 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars forward Fabian White Jr. (35) shoots against Memphis Tigers forward DeAndre Williams (12) in the second half at Fertitta Center. Memphis Tigers won 69 to 59. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wichita State vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy