How to Watch Houston vs. Wichita State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars forward Fabian White Jr. (35) shoots against Memphis Tigers forward DeAndre Williams (12) in the second half at Fertitta Center. Memphis Tigers won 69 to 59. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Wichita State Shockers (13-10, 4-7 AAC) aim to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the No. 14 Houston Cougars (21-5, 10-2 AAC) on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wichita State vs. Houston

Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022

Sunday, February 20, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Charles Koch Arena

Charles Koch Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Houston -7.5 132.5 points

Key Stats for Wichita State vs. Houston

The Cougars average 73.2 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 65.4 the Shockers give up.

The Shockers put up an average of 68.6 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 55.9 the Cougars allow to opponents.

The Cougars make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Shockers have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).

The Shockers have shot at a 40.2% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 36.5% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

Houston Players to Watch

Fabian White Jr. is posting 12 points, 1.2 assists and 6 rebounds per contest.

Kyler Edwards posts a team-leading 13.7 points per contest. He is also averaging 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 36.8% from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Josh Carlton averages a team-best 6.5 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 11.6 points and 1 assists, shooting 61.7% from the floor.

Jamal Shead is tops on the Cougars at 5.4 assists per game, while also putting up 2.8 rebounds and 9.4 points.

Taze Moore posts 9.2 points, 5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 29.6% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Wichita State Players to Watch