How to Watch CBI First Semifinal: UNC Wilmington vs Northern Colorado in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
UNC-Wilmington started out the College Basketball Invitational as the No. 9 seed set to play the No. 8 seeded VMI. The game was never really in reach as the Seahawks won easily 93-78.
That led Wilmington to the No. 1 seeded Drake in the second round. That game was a more highly contested fight, but they still came out on top 76-75 after being down 41-24 at the halfway mark.
How to Watch CBI First Semifinal: UNC Wilmington vs Northern Colorado Today:
Game Date: March 22, 2022
Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
Live stream the CBI First Semifinal: UNC Wilmington vs Northern Colorado game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Northern Colorado had to make its fair share of upsets to get to the semifinals. As the No. 12 seed, its first-round matchup was against the No. 5 seeded Florida Atlantic. It pulled out the upset win 74-71 moving onto round two.
In the second round, the Bears took on UNC Asheville, a No. 13 seed who made an upset of its own. The Bears were down 41-38 at the half, but they clawed their way back to win the game 87-84 moving onto the semifinals.
UNC Wilmington is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -2.5 points moving onto the Championship game. The total projected points scored on the Over/Under line is 154.0 points.
