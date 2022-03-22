Skip to main content

How to Watch CBI First Semifinal: UNC Wilmington vs Northern Colorado in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 9 seeded UNC-Wilmington takes on No. 12 seeded Northern Colorado in the semifinals of the College Basketball Invitational.

UNC-Wilmington started out the College Basketball Invitational as the No. 9 seed set to play the No. 8 seeded VMI. The game was never really in reach as the Seahawks won easily 93-78. 

That led Wilmington to the No. 1 seeded Drake in the second round. That game was a more highly contested fight, but they still came out on top 76-75 after being down 41-24 at the halfway mark.

How to Watch CBI First Semifinal: UNC Wilmington vs Northern Colorado Today:

Game Date: March 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the CBI First Semifinal: UNC Wilmington vs Northern Colorado game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Northern Colorado had to make its fair share of upsets to get to the semifinals. As the No. 12 seed, its first-round matchup was against the No. 5 seeded Florida Atlantic. It pulled out the upset win 74-71 moving onto round two.

In the second round, the Bears took on UNC Asheville, a No. 13 seed who made an upset of its own. The Bears were down 41-38 at the half, but they clawed their way back to win the game 87-84 moving onto the semifinals.

UNC Wilmington is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -2.5 points moving onto the Championship game. The total projected points scored on the Over/Under line is 154.0 points.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

