Skip to main content

How to Watch the Elite Eight No. 2 Duke and No. 4 Arkansas Matchup: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Duke will face off with Arkansas with an opportunity to reach a Final Four in Coach K’s final season

No. 2 seed Duke knocked off No. 3 seed Texas Tech 78–73 on Thursday to reach the Elite Eight, while No. 4 Arkansas used its stifling defense to knock No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga out of the tournament.

How to watch the second round matchup between No. 2 Duke and No. 4 Arkansas:

Game Date: Saturday, March 26, 2022

Game Time: 8:49 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Duke had to scratch and claw its way to a victory against Texas Tech in the Sweet 16 matchup on Thursday night. Down the stretch, it came down to shot making, as the Blue Devils could not miss in the final minutes, riding star Paulo Banchero and some clutch baskets from point guard Jeremy Roach.

Meanwhile, the Arkansas defense stifled Gonzaga and made life miserable on Drew Timme and freshman Chet Holmgren, who fouled out down the stretch. The Bulldogs simply could not produce enough consistent offense in the second half against the Razorbacks, leading to the top overall seed getting bounced from the field in the Sweet 16.

The winner of Saturday’s game will head to the Final Four where it will face the winner of No. 8 North Carolina and No. 15 Saint Peter’s, who has been the Cinderella of the tournament as the first 15 seed to ever make it past the Sweet 16.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski celebrates with center Mark Williams (15) during the second half against Cal State Fullerton during the first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament.
College Basketball

How to Watch the Elite Eight Matchup: No. 2 Duke and No. 4 Arkansas

By Mike McDaniel57 seconds ago
RUGBY copy
NRL Rugby

How to Watch Melbourne Storm vs. Parramatta Eels

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
RUGBY copy
NRL Rugby

How to Watch Penrith Panthers vs. Newcastle Knights

By Phil Watson2 hours ago
g league ignite
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Iowa Wolves at Santa Cruz Warriors

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
Mar 19, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (1) drives to the basket against St. Mary's Gaels during the second half in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

North Carolina vs. UCLA: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
Mar 19, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (1) drives to the basket against St. Mary's Gaels during the second half in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCLA vs. North Carolina: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
USATSI_17956823
NBA

How to Watch 76ers at Clippers

By Evan Massey4 hours ago
Mar 20, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach Tara VanDerveer celebrates form the bench after a score against the Kansas Jayhawks during the fourth quarter at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Stanford vs. Maryland: Women's NCAA Tournament round 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
Jan 9, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Tatum Rembao (2) drives the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Iowa State vs. Creighton: Women's NCAA Tournament round 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy