How to Watch the Elite Eight Matchup: No. 2 Duke and No. 4 Arkansas

Duke will face off with Arkansas with an opportunity to reach a Final Four in Coach K’s final season

No. 2 seed Duke knocked off No. 3 seed Texas Tech 78–73 on Thursday to reach the Elite Eight, while No. 4 Arkansas used its stifling defense to knock No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga out of the tournament.

How to watch the second round matchup between No. 2 Duke and No. 4 Arkansas:

Game Date: Saturday, March 26, 2022

Game Time: 8:49 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Duke had to scratch and claw its way to a victory against Texas Tech in the Sweet 16 matchup on Thursday night. Down the stretch, it came down to shot making, as the Blue Devils could not miss in the final minutes, riding star Paulo Banchero and some clutch baskets from point guard Jeremy Roach.

Meanwhile, the Arkansas defense stifled Gonzaga and made life miserable on Drew Timme and freshman Chet Holmgren, who fouled out down the stretch. The Bulldogs simply could not produce enough consistent offense in the second half against the Razorbacks, leading to the top overall seed getting bounced from the field in the Sweet 16.

The winner of Saturday’s game will head to the Final Four where it will face the winner of No. 8 North Carolina and No. 15 Saint Peter’s, who has been the Cinderella of the tournament as the first 15 seed to ever make it past the Sweet 16.

Regional restrictions may apply.