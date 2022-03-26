How to Watch the Elite Eight Matchup: No. 2 Villanova and No. 5 Houston

Villanova will take on Houston with a spot in the Final Four on the line.

No. 2 Villanova ended No. 11 Michigan’s Cinderella run with a 63–55 victory on Thursday night to advance to yet another Elite Eight under coach Jay Wright. On the other half of the East Region bracket, No. 5 Houston continued to show that it’s not afraid of anyone by taking down No. 1 Arizona, 72–60.

How to watch the Elite Eight matchup between No. 2 Villanova and No. 5 Houston:

Game Date: Saturday, March 26, 2022

Game Time: 6:09 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

The Wildcats road to the Elite Eight hasn’t been entirely smooth sailing, but when compared to rest of the bracket’s remaining teams, the Big East program has looked rather comfortable. Led by 22 points from forward Jermaine Samuels, Villanova knocked off a second straight Big Ten opponent in Michigan. This trip to the Elite Eight is the farthest that one of Wright’s teams has gotten since winning the national championship in 2018.

Meanwhile, the Cougars have a shot at a second consecutive trip to the Final Four under coach Kelvin Sampson. Houston won its third straight game by double digits, comfortably getting past an Arizona team that many had pegged to be a title contender. Guards Jamal Shead and Kyler Edwards scored 21 and 19 points, respectively, in the win.

The winner of Saturday’s game will head to the Final Four where it will face the winner of No. 1 Kansas and No. 10 Miami (Fla.) for a spot in the national championship game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

More CBB Coverage: