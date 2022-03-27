How to Watch Kansas vs. Villanova Men’s Final Four Matchup

After a dominant second half performance against Miami, No. 1 Kansas is back in the Final Four and will take on No. 2 Villanova, who advanced with a 50–44 victory over Houston

No. 1 Kansas knocked out No. 10 Miami 76–50 in the Elite Eight on Sunday as Bill Self reached his fourth Final Four as coach of the Jayhawks. Meanwhile, No. 2 seed Villanova defeated No. 5 seed Houston 50–44, as Jay Wright reached his fourth Final Four as the Wildcats coach.

How to watch the Final Four matchup between No. 1 Kansas and No. 2 Villanova:

Game Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Game Time: 6:09 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Kansas entered halftime trailing 35–29 to Miami before playing its best second half of the entire tournament, outscoring the Hurricanes 47–15 en route to a 26-point victory.

After a quiet first half, Kansas All-American Ochai Agbaji stepped up, finishing with 18 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists. The Jayhawks have quietly been rolling along in the NCAA tournament thus far, playing consistently good basketball to reach the school’s first Final Four appearance since 2018.

As for Villanova, the Wildcats used a strong second half defensive performance to push past a feisty Houston squad in the Elite Eight. The Wildcats will likely be without star guard Justin Moore, who injured his ankle area late in the game against the Cougars. X-rays came back clean, but Jay Wright said an MRI would determine the extent of the injury, which appeared to impact his Achilles.

The Wildcats will lean on senior Collin Gillespie, who has battled lingering knee and ankle injuries throughout the second half of the season. He is their leader on both ends of the floor, and will need to play at his best to give Villanova a realistic chance to advance to their third national championship game appearance since 2016.

The Wildcats will also look to see continued excellence from forward Jermaine Samuels, who has been the team’s leading scorer in the NCAA tournament. Samuels is coming off a 16 point, 10 rebound performance against Houston, and has scored in double-digits in four consecutive games for the Wildcats.

The winner of the game on Saturday evening will advance to Monday’s national championship game, which will be televised at 9:20 p.m. ET on TBS.

Regional restrictions may apply.