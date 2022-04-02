How to Watch the Final Four Matchup: No. 2 Duke and No. 8 UNC

How to Watch the Final Four No. 2 Duke and No. 8 UNC: Live Stream, TV Channel Start Time

No. 2 Duke kept Coach K’s hopes of a national championship in his final season alive with a 78–69 victory over No. 4 Arkansas in the Elite Eight on Saturday. Awaiting the Blue Devils in the Final Four is No. 8 UNC, who ended the fairytale run of No. 15 Saint Peter’s in dominant fashion with a 69–49 win on Sunday afternoon.

How to watch the Final Four matchup between No. 2 Duke and No. 8 UNC:

Game Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Game Time: 8:49 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Coach K’s storybook career ending continued on Saturday night as his Blue Devils downed the Razorbacks thanks to a 45-point first half showing. Four Duke starters scored in double-digits and the ACC regular season champs shot 54.7% from the floor to punch their ticket into the Final Four.

The Tar Heels will try to be the ones to stop Coach K’s storybook ending after bringing an end to the Peacock’s Cinderella run. UNC never trailed against Saint Peter’s and led by as many as 27 points in the win to set up a first-ever meeting against Duke in the NCAA tournament. Armando Bacot scored 20 points and grabbed down 22 rebounds to lead the way for the Tar Heels.

The winner of Saturday’s game will take on the winner of the other Final Four matchup between No. 1 Kansas and No. 2 Villanova in the national championship game on April 4.

Regional restrictions may apply.