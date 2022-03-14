Skip to main content

How to Watch the First Four No. 16 Bryant and No. 16 Wright State Matchup: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Bryant and Wright State will square off in one of the First Four games in the 2022 men’s NCAA tournament.

In one of two matchups featuring No. 16 seeds in the first four, Bryant and Wright State will battle after winning their respective conference championships. The Bulldogs are playing in their first NCAA tournament, while Wright State is making their first appearance since 2018.

How to Watch the First Four matchup between No. 16 Bryant and No. 16 Wright State:

Game Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Game Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: truTV

In one of two first four matchups in Dayton on Wednesday, Bryant will take on Wright State.

Bryant will be competing in its first NCAA tournament at the Division I level after winning the Northeast Conference championship over Wagner last Tuesday.

The Bulldogs boast the highest scoring duo in the country, led by guards Peter Kiss and Charles Pride. Bryant went 22–9 overall, and 16–2 in NEC play.

Meanwhile for Wright State, it will be a home game of sorts, as the school is located just 12 miles from Dayton. The Raiders are playing in their fourth NCAA tournament, and first since 2018 after winning the Horizon League last week in a thriller over Northern Kentucky.

Led by a formidable trio in Tanner Holden (19.8 points per game), Grant Basile (18.5 points per game) and Trey Calvin (14.3 points per game), the Raiders went 21–13 and 15–7 in league play. 

The winner of Wednesday night’s game will face No. 1 seed Arizona in the South region’s Round of 64 game on Friday.

Wright State celebrates after winning 2022 Horizon League championship.
Notre Dame basketball guard Dane Goodwin takes a three in front of the Fighting Irish bench.
Soccer Fans 2
Mar 11, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) and Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto (19) go up for a rebound in the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 11, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) and Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto (19) go up for a rebound in the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Santos Laguna
college soccer
