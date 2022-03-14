Bryant and Wright State will square off in one of the First Four games in the 2022 men’s NCAA tournament.

In one of two matchups featuring No. 16 seeds in the first four, Bryant and Wright State will battle after winning their respective conference championships. The Bulldogs are playing in their first NCAA tournament, while Wright State is making their first appearance since 2018.

How to Watch the First Four matchup between No. 16 Bryant and No. 16 Wright State:

Game Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Game Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: truTV

In one of two first four matchups in Dayton on Wednesday, Bryant will take on Wright State.

Bryant will be competing in its first NCAA tournament at the Division I level after winning the Northeast Conference championship over Wagner last Tuesday.

The Bulldogs boast the highest scoring duo in the country, led by guards Peter Kiss and Charles Pride. Bryant went 22–9 overall, and 16–2 in NEC play.

Meanwhile for Wright State, it will be a home game of sorts, as the school is located just 12 miles from Dayton. The Raiders are playing in their fourth NCAA tournament, and first since 2018 after winning the Horizon League last week in a thriller over Northern Kentucky.

Led by a formidable trio in Tanner Holden (19.8 points per game), Grant Basile (18.5 points per game) and Trey Calvin (14.3 points per game), the Raiders went 21–13 and 15–7 in league play.

The winner of Wednesday night’s game will face No. 1 seed Arizona in the South region’s Round of 64 game on Friday.

Regional restrictions may apply.