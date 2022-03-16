The Red Raiders open conference play against a feisty Bobcats squad that just captured the Big Sky title

Texas Tech prepares to do battle with Big Sky champion Montana State in the first round in San Diego, as the Red Raiders look to avoid a monumental upset against a well-rounded Bobcats squad.

How to Watch the First Round matchup between No. 3 Texas Tech and No. 14 Montana State:

Game Date: Friday, March 18, 2022

Game Time: 1:45 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Texas Tech enters the NCAA tournament under first year head coach Mark Adams as one of the most dangerous No. 3 seeds in the bracket.

Texas Tech lost the Big 12 tournament title game by nine against Kansas, but had a good week in the conference tournament with a 31 point victory against Iowa State, and a one-point win over Oklahoma in the semifinal.

The Red Raiders have a balanced scoring attack, with six players averaging at least 8.4 points per game or more. They’re led by forward Bryson Williams (13.7 points per game) and guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (10.4 points per game).

Montana State enters the NCAA tournament on a six-game winning streak after finishing the season 27–7 overall and 16–4 in the Big Sky. They won the conference title by 21 over Northern Colorado.

The Bobcats have three players averaging double-digits, led by guard Xavier Bishop (13.9 points per game), forward Jubrile Belo (13.0 points per game), and guard Amin Adamu (11.6 points per game). Montana State is a strong three-point shooting team, with four rotation players shooting at least 37% from beyond the arc.

Regional restrictions may apply.