How to Watch Florida vs Xavier in NIT Men's College Basketball

No. 3 ranked Florida takes on No. 2 ranked Xavier in the second round of the NIT tournament.

After missing the NCAA tournament, Florida was seeded a No. 3 seed in the NIT. The Gators' first-round game was a matchup with Iona. The Gaels were up 42-35 at the half, but the Gators came back in the second half to win the game 79-74.

Colin Castleton led the way with 18 points and 13 rebounds, the team's only double-double. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. also had 18 points in the close win. Now, the Gators move on to play Xavier in the second round.

How to Watch Florida vs Xavier Today:

Game Date: March 20, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Xavier, who was a part of Lunardi's first four out, also found its way into this tournament as a No. 2 seed. The Musketeers' first-round game was against Cleveland State where they handled business.

It was a one-point game at the half with Xavier up 29-28. They pulled away a little in the second half, but it was a close game-winning 72-68. Xavier had five players in double figures in this win.

Xavier is projected to win this game and move onto the next round of the NIT tournament with a favored spread of -3.0 points. The total points projected on the Over/Under line is 144.5 points.

