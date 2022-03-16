How to Watch No. 4 Illinois and No. 13 Chattanooga

How to Watch the First Round No. 4 Illinois and No. 13 Chattanooga Matchup: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Illinois enters the 2022 edition of the NCAA tournament as a No. 4 seed following a conference quarterfinals loss to Indiana in the Big Ten tournament.

The Illini went 22-9 overall, and was a mainstay in the AP top 25 all year despite injuries and at times, uneven play.

Illinois is led by All-Big Ten forward Kofi Cockburn, who averages 21.1 points per game and 10.6 rebounds, proving to be a matchup nightmare most nights.

Alfonso Plummer and Trent Frazier have produced a formidable one-two punch in the backcourt for Illinois, as the duo combines for nearly 27 points per game.

Chattanooga, meanwhile, enters the NCAA tournament following a thrilling 64–63 victory over Furman in the SoCon title game that featured this David Jean-Baptiste prayer from the logo as time expired in overtime.

While the Mocs may have won their title game on a wing and a prayer, they’re a formidable tournament foe for the Illini. Chattanooga went 27–7 overall and won both the regular season and conference tournament titles.

How to Watch the First Round matchup between No. 4 Illinois and No. 13 Chattanooga:

Game Date: Friday, March 18, 2022

Game Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

The Mocs are paced offensively by three players averaging double-figures, led by guard Malachi Smith and his 20.1 points per game. Jean-Baptiste is second on the team averaging 14.7 points per game, while Silvio De Sousa averages 11.1 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in the frontcourt.

The Mocs have a little bit of everything - size, speed, and outside shooting - that could give the Illini a headache in the Round of 64.

Regional restrictions may apply.