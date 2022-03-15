Skip to main content

How to Watch No. 5 Iowa, No. 12 Richmond Matchup: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Hawkeyes and Spiders will square off in the first round of this year’s NCAA men’s tournament.

After winning the Big Ten championship on Sunday, Iowa will face Richmond in the first round of March Madness. The Hawkeyes will go in as massive favorites, but could very well be upset by a strong Spiders squad. 

Iowa is a No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region while Richmond is at No. 12. The two will face off in Buffalo for a chance to advance to the round of 32. 

How to watch the first-round matchup between No. 5 Iowa and No. 12 Richmond.

Game Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Game Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

TV: truTV

Iowa (26–9) is riding on a four-game win streaking going into the Big Dance. After beating Purdue 75–66 to win the Big Ten title, the team’s confidence will be at an all-time high for the season. 

Richmond (23–12) on the other hand, is no slouch either. The Spiders won the Atlantic 10 championship by the skin of their teeth in a 64–62 victory over Davidson on Sunday. They’re also riding a four-game winning streak into Buffalo. 

The winner of the matchup will face the winner of the Providence-South Dakota game. 

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Iowa guard Tony Perkins (11) and forward Keegan Murray (15) celebrate beating Purdue
College Basketball

How to Watch No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Richmond

By Joseph Salvador1 minute ago
genk soccer stadium
Dominos Ligue 2

How to Watch AS Nancy-Lorraine vs. Paris FC

By Rafael Urbina11 minutes ago
Peru Venezuela Soccer
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch Como vs. Ternana

By Rafael Urbina31 minutes ago
Baylor basketball player James Akinjo ahead of a Big 12 tournament game.
College Basketball

How to Watch No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Norfolk State

By Dan Lyons1 hour ago
Memphis men’s basketball coach Penny Hardaway during the AAC championship.
College Basketball

How to Watch the First Round Matchup: No. 8 Boise State vs. No. 9 Memphis

By Dan Lyons2 hours ago
South Dakota State’s Zeke Mayo, Alex Arians and Baylor Scheierman embrace as the team wins the Summit League championship game against North Dakota State.
College Basketball

How to Watch No. 4 Providence vs. No. 13 South Dakota State

By Joseph Salvador3 hours ago
soccer fans
Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

How to Watch Tijuana vs. Pumas UNAM

By Rafael Urbina15 hours ago
Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) guards Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) in the first half of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Raptors vs. Lakers

By Kristofer Habbas15 hours ago
Mar 12, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives on Denver Nuggets guard Davon Reed (9) during the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy