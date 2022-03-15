How to Watch No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Richmond

The Hawkeyes and Spiders will square off in the first round of this year’s NCAA men’s tournament.

After winning the Big Ten championship on Sunday, Iowa will face Richmond in the first round of March Madness. The Hawkeyes will go in as massive favorites, but could very well be upset by a strong Spiders squad.

Iowa is a No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region while Richmond is at No. 12. The two will face off in Buffalo for a chance to advance to the round of 32.

How to watch the first-round matchup between No. 5 Iowa and No. 12 Richmond.

Game Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Game Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

TV: truTV

Iowa (26–9) is riding on a four-game win streaking going into the Big Dance. After beating Purdue 75–66 to win the Big Ten title, the team’s confidence will be at an all-time high for the season.

Richmond (23–12) on the other hand, is no slouch either. The Spiders won the Atlantic 10 championship by the skin of their teeth in a 64–62 victory over Davidson on Sunday. They’re also riding a four-game winning streak into Buffalo.

The winner of the matchup will face the winner of the Providence-South Dakota game.