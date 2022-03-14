Skip to main content

How to Watch the First Four No. 12 Indiana and No. 12 Wyoming Matchup: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 12 Wyoming will square off against No. 12 Indiana in one of the First Four match-ups in this year’s March Madness. The Cowboys (25–8) are set to appear in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2015, while the Hoosiers (20–13) punched their ticket for the first time since 2016. 

How to Watch the First Four matchup between No. 12 Indiana and No. 12 Wyoming:

Game Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Game Time: 9:10 p.m ET

TV: truTV

The matchup kicks off the East region. Wyoming received their first at-large bid since 2002. This season, the Cowboys have been led by second-year coach Jeff Linder, who guided his squad to a 13–5 record in the Mountain West.

Indiana finished Big Ten play with a 9–11 conference record, and led a valiant effort in the Big Ten tournament to secure the bid. The Hoosiers first beat Michigan in a 74–69 win, then defeated Illinois, 65–63. They then lost to Iowa, who would go on to receive the Big Ten’s automatic bid in a conference championship win.

The winner of Tuesday night’s game will face No. 5 St. Mary’s. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

Wyoming Cowboys guard Hunter Maldonado (24) controls the ball against the San Diego State Aztecs during the first half at Arena-Auditorium.
