How to Watch Michigan State vs. Davidson

How to Watch First Round Matchup Between No. 7 Michigan State, No. 10 Davidson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Spartans and Wildcats will square off in the first round of this year’s NCAA men’s tournament.

Michigan State and Davidson will start their chase for an NCAA title against each other when the two meet in Milwaukee for their first bout in March Madness. Davidson last appeared in the tourney in 2018, while Tom Izzo’s crew looks to make a deep run for the first time in several years.

How to watch the First Four matchup between No. 7 Michigan State and No. 10 Davidson.

Game Date: Friday, March 18, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Michigan State has appeared in every men’s NCAA tournament since 1998 except for 2020 when the postseason was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During their last March Madness run in 2019, the Spartans made the Final Four. 

Michigan State is coming off a loss in the Big Ten championship against Purdue, so it’ll be looking to send a message. Davidson hasn’t made it past the second round of the Big Dance since 2008, when Stephen Curry was leading the squad. 

The Wildcats also lost in their conference championship after Richmond got the better of them. Michigan State enters the game (22–12) as the No. 7 seed in the West Region and Davidson (27–6) comes in as No. 10. 

The two will square off in the Fiserv Forum, home of the Bucks. 

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks to his team in the second half against Purdue.
