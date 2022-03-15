How to Watch No. 4 Providence vs. No. 13 South Dakota State

The Friars and Jackrabbits will face off in the first round of this year’s NCAA men’s tournament.

Providence finished the regular season with the best record in its conference but came up short in the Big East tourney. It will be looking to bounce back against South Dakota State in the first round of March Madness.

The Jackrabbits are making their first appearance in the Big Dance since 2017 and will have their hands full against a Friars squad looking to advance past the first round for the first time since 2016.

How to watch the first-round matchup between No. 4 Providence and No. 13 South Dakota State.

Game Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Game Time: 12:40 p.m. ET

TV: truTV

Providence (25–5) comes in as a No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region despite getting blown out in the Big East tournament by Creighton 85–58. It was a shocking one-sided affair after they finished the season 14–3 against conference foes.

South Dakota State (30–4) is the pride of the Summit League. They won their conference championship and dominated in inter-league play (18–0). The Jackrabbits are riding a 21-game winning streak to Buffalo and look to extend their mark to 22.