Skip to main content

How to Watch the First Four No. 16 Texas A&M-CC, No. 16  Texas Southern Matchup: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Islanders and Tigers will square off in the First Four for this year’s NCAA men’s tournament.

Texas A&M Corpus Christi will make just its second-ever appearance in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament when it faces Texas Southern in Dayton, Ohio in the First Four. The Islanders previously only appeared in 2007 while the Tigers are making their second March Madness appearance in a row. 

Both squads were named No. 16 seeds in the Midwest region and the winner will get the honor of facing top-seeded Kansas (28–6). 

How to watch the First Four matchup between No. 16 Texas A&M-CC and No. 16 Texas Southern. 

Game Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Game Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: truTV

Texas A&M-CC (23–11) finished the season with a Southland Conference championship after beating Southeastern 73–65 to earn its spot in the Big Dance on Saturday. The Islanders were just just 7–7 in conference play during the season, though. 

Texas Southern (18–12) was 13–5 in conference play and goes into the matchup on a four-game winning streak. The Tigers last lost on Feb. 28 against Alcorn State by just three points. They did, however, go on to win the SWAC tournament in dominant fashion, blowing out Grambling State 73–54 to punch their ticket to March Madness. 

Whoever wins the matchup will face Kansas on Thursday at 9:57 p.m. in Fort Worth.  

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Texas Southern forward John Walker III (24) and forward Joirdon Karl Nicholas (5) celebrate.
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Southern in First Four

By Joseph Salvadorjust now
Wyoming Cowboys guard Hunter Maldonado (24) controls the ball against the San Diego State Aztecs during the first half at Arena-Auditorium.
College Basketball

How to Watch the First Four No. 12 Indiana and No. 12 Wyoming Matchup

By Daniela Perez3 minutes ago
Purdue basketball players Brandon Newman, Caleb Furst and Trevion Williams.
College Basketball

How to Watch the First Round No. 3 Purdue and No. 14 Yale Matchup: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

By Dan Lyons5 minutes ago
Wright State celebrates after winning 2022 Horizon League championship.
College Basketball

How to Watch NCAA First Four: No. 16 Bryant and No. 16 Wright State

By Mike McDaniel7 minutes ago
Notre Dame basketball guard Dane Goodwin takes a three in front of the Fighting Irish bench.
College Basketball

How to Watch the First Four Matchup: No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 11 Rutgers

By Matt Lombardi1 hour ago
Soccer Fans 2
Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

How to Watch América vs. Guadalajara

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Mar 11, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) and Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto (19) go up for a rebound in the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Mar 11, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) and Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto (19) go up for a rebound in the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

Club Santos Laguna vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy