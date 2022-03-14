How to Watch Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Southern in First Four

The Islanders and Tigers will square off in the First Four for this year’s NCAA men’s tournament.

Texas A&M Corpus Christi will make just its second-ever appearance in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament when it faces Texas Southern in Dayton, Ohio in the First Four. The Islanders previously only appeared in 2007 while the Tigers are making their second March Madness appearance in a row.

Both squads were named No. 16 seeds in the Midwest region and the winner will get the honor of facing top-seeded Kansas (28–6).

How to watch the First Four matchup between No. 16 Texas A&M-CC and No. 16 Texas Southern.

Game Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Game Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: truTV

Texas A&M-CC (23–11) finished the season with a Southland Conference championship after beating Southeastern 73–65 to earn its spot in the Big Dance on Saturday. The Islanders were just just 7–7 in conference play during the season, though.

Texas Southern (18–12) was 13–5 in conference play and goes into the matchup on a four-game winning streak. The Tigers last lost on Feb. 28 against Alcorn State by just three points. They did, however, go on to win the SWAC tournament in dominant fashion, blowing out Grambling State 73–54 to punch their ticket to March Madness.

Whoever wins the matchup will face Kansas on Thursday at 9:57 p.m. in Fort Worth.