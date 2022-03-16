How to Watch Texas vs. Virginia Tech in NCAA Tournament.

Skip to main content

How to Watch No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Longhorns and Hokies will square off in the first round of this year’s NCAA men’s tournament.

Texas is set to face off against Virginia Tech with both teams looking to make a splash in March Madness after both of its regular seasons ended in completely different fashion. 

The Longhorns got bounced by TCU in the quarterfinals in the Big 12 tournament while the Hokies won the ACC tourney for the first time in program history. 

Game Date: Friday, March 18, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Texas (21–11) was named the No. 6 seed in the East Region with Virginia Tech (23–12) getting the matchup at No. 11. The two will face off in the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. 

Texas was 10–8 in conference play and will enter the tournament on a three-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the Hokies will be riding the four-game winning streak that got them the Big 12 title. The winner of this matchup will go on to face the winner of the Purdue-Yale game. 

