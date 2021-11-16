Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    How to Watch Howard Bison at Villanova Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 5 Villanova looks to bounce back from its loss to No. 2 UCLA when it hosts Howard on Tuesday night in NCAA men's basketball.
    The Howard men's basketball team heads to No. 5 Villanova on Tuesday night looking for its fourth straight win to start the season. The Bison have played well in winning its first three games, including a 76–64 victory over Bradley on Saturday.

    How to Watch Howard at Villanova Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 2

    Live stream the Howard at Villanova game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Kyle Foster came off the bench to score a team-high 16 points to help the Bison get past the Braves. Foster has scored in double figures in all three games this year and is one of five Bison players averaging at least 10 points a game.

    On Tuesday night, the Bison will get their biggest test of the year when they travel to Villanova.

    The Wildcats, viewed by many as a national title contender, are coming off a tough overtime loss to No. 2 UCLA. Villanova led by seven with eight minutes left but went scoreless for the next five minutes, which allowed the Bruins to come back and eventually beat them in overtime.

    Villanova will look to bounce back against Howard before it takes on No. 17 Tennessee in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off this weekend.

