How to Watch Howard at Coppin State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Howard will hit the road for a matchup against Coppin State on Monday night.

The college basketball season continues Monday night with quite a few intriguing games on the schedule. Howard will hit the road for what should be a fun matchup against Coppin State.

How to Watch Howard at Coppin State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 24, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Next Level Sports

Live stream the Howard at Coppin State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bison are 7–8 this season and need to start winning games consistently. If they want to turn the season around, they cannot afford to wait any longer. In its last outing, Howard ended up beating Morgan State by a final score of 91–82.

On the other side, the Eagles hold a 3–15 record. The season could turn around in conference play, but the Eagles need to step up. Last time out, Coppin State ended up losing to Norfolk State by a final score of 84–77.

While these two teams are not contenders, it should be an entertaining game. Both teams are desperate for a win, which will add some extra drama to the contest.

Nov 16, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Howard Bison forward Steve Settle III (2) dribbles the ball against Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) and forward Jermaine Samuels (23) during the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Howard at Coppin State

9 minutes ago
