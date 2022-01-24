How to Watch Howard vs. Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Howard Bison (7-8, 1-1 MEAC) hit the road in MEAC action against the Coppin State Eagles (3-15, 2-1 MEAC) on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Coppin State vs. Howard
- Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: Next Level Sports
- Arena: Physical Education Complex
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Howard
-2.5
158 points
Key Stats for Coppin State vs. Howard
- The Bison average just 1.3 more points per game (79.2) than the Eagles give up (77.9).
- The Eagles put up just 4.3 fewer points per game (67.2) than the Bison allow their opponents to score (71.5).
- The Bison make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
- The Eagles' 38.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than the Bison have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
Howard Players to Watch
- Elijah Hawkins leads his team in assists per contest (6.1), and also puts up 12.9 points and 3.9 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 2.4 steals (ninth in college basketball) and 0.1 blocked shots.
- William Settle leads his squad in both points (14.7) and assists (1.6) per game, and also posts 4.7 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Randy Brumant leads his team in rebounds per contest (5.5), and also averages 9.5 points and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Kyle Foster is putting up 13.4 points, 1.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.
- Tai Bibbs is averaging 10.4 points, 2.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.
Coppin State Players to Watch
- Nendah Tarke gets the Eagles 12.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. He also delivers 2.8 steals (third in college basketball) and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Tyree Corbett is posting a team-best 8.9 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 14.3 points and 1.0 assists, making 46.0% of his shots from the field.
- Kyle Cardaci gets the Eagles 6.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Eagles get 6.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Mike Hood.
How To Watch
January
24
2022
Howard at Coppin State
TV CHANNEL: Next Level Sports
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)