How to Watch Howard vs. Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Coppin State Eagles (5-20, 4-6 MEAC) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Howard Bison (14-10, 7-3 MEAC) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Burr Gymnasium.
How to Watch Howard vs. Coppin State
- Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Burr Gymnasium
Key Stats for Howard vs. Coppin State
- The 77.8 points per game the Bison score are only 1.6 more points than the Eagles allow (76.2).
- The Eagles average just 2.4 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Bison give up (69.3).
- The Bison make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
- The Eagles' 38.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than the Bison have given up to their opponents (42.6%).
Howard Players to Watch
- Kyle Foster leads the Bison in scoring, tallying 15.8 points per game to go with 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
- Howard's leading rebounder is Randy Brumant averaging 5.3 boards per game and its best passer is Elijah Hawkins and his 6.0 assists per game.
- Foster leads the Bison in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Hawkins is Howard's leader in steals, averaging 2.4 steals per game, while Brumant leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.
Coppin State Players to Watch
- Tyree Corbett has the top spot on the Eagles leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 13.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.
- Nendah Tarke's assist statline leads Coppin State; he records 2.4 assists per game.
- Kyle Cardaci is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Eagles, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
- Tarke (3.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Coppin State while Corbett (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Howard Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/7/2022
Delaware State
W 69-64
Away
2/8/2022
Gallaudet
W 96-38
Home
2/12/2022
Delaware State
W 85-72
Home
2/14/2022
Maryland-Eastern Shore
W 77-71
Away
2/19/2022
Morgan State
W 68-66
Home
2/21/2022
Coppin State
-
Home
2/26/2022
North Carolina Central
-
Home
2/28/2022
South Carolina State
-
Home
3/3/2022
Norfolk State
-
Away
Coppin State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/2/2022
Delaware State
W 59-57
Away
2/5/2022
North Carolina Central
L 69-68
Away
2/12/2022
South Carolina State
L 66-58
Home
2/14/2022
North Carolina Central
L 77-74
Home
2/19/2022
Norfolk State
L 89-59
Home
2/21/2022
Howard
-
Away
2/26/2022
Maryland-Eastern Shore
-
Away
2/28/2022
Delaware State
-
Home
3/3/2022
Morgan State
-
Home