How to Watch Howard vs. Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 16, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Howard Bison guard Elijah Hawkins (3) reacts after a foul against the Villanova Wildcats during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Coppin State Eagles (5-20, 4-6 MEAC) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Howard Bison (14-10, 7-3 MEAC) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Burr Gymnasium.

Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022

Monday, February 21, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Burr Gymnasium

Burr Gymnasium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Howard vs. Coppin State

The 77.8 points per game the Bison score are only 1.6 more points than the Eagles allow (76.2).

The Eagles average just 2.4 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Bison give up (69.3).

The Bison make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

The Eagles' 38.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than the Bison have given up to their opponents (42.6%).

Howard Players to Watch

Kyle Foster leads the Bison in scoring, tallying 15.8 points per game to go with 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Howard's leading rebounder is Randy Brumant averaging 5.3 boards per game and its best passer is Elijah Hawkins and his 6.0 assists per game.

Foster leads the Bison in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Hawkins is Howard's leader in steals, averaging 2.4 steals per game, while Brumant leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Coppin State Players to Watch

Tyree Corbett has the top spot on the Eagles leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 13.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

Nendah Tarke's assist statline leads Coppin State; he records 2.4 assists per game.

Kyle Cardaci is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Eagles, hitting 2.0 threes per game.

Tarke (3.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Coppin State while Corbett (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Howard Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/7/2022 Delaware State W 69-64 Away 2/8/2022 Gallaudet W 96-38 Home 2/12/2022 Delaware State W 85-72 Home 2/14/2022 Maryland-Eastern Shore W 77-71 Away 2/19/2022 Morgan State W 68-66 Home 2/21/2022 Coppin State - Home 2/26/2022 North Carolina Central - Home 2/28/2022 South Carolina State - Home 3/3/2022 Norfolk State - Away

Coppin State Schedule