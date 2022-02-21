Skip to main content

How to Watch Howard vs. Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 16, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Howard Bison guard Elijah Hawkins (3) reacts after a foul against the Villanova Wildcats during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 16, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Howard Bison guard Elijah Hawkins (3) reacts after a foul against the Villanova Wildcats during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Coppin State Eagles (5-20, 4-6 MEAC) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Howard Bison (14-10, 7-3 MEAC) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Burr Gymnasium.

How to Watch Howard vs. Coppin State

Key Stats for Howard vs. Coppin State

  • The 77.8 points per game the Bison score are only 1.6 more points than the Eagles allow (76.2).
  • The Eagles average just 2.4 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Bison give up (69.3).
  • The Bison make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
  • The Eagles' 38.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than the Bison have given up to their opponents (42.6%).

Howard Players to Watch

  • Kyle Foster leads the Bison in scoring, tallying 15.8 points per game to go with 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
  • Howard's leading rebounder is Randy Brumant averaging 5.3 boards per game and its best passer is Elijah Hawkins and his 6.0 assists per game.
  • Foster leads the Bison in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Hawkins is Howard's leader in steals, averaging 2.4 steals per game, while Brumant leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Coppin State Players to Watch

  • Tyree Corbett has the top spot on the Eagles leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 13.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.
  • Nendah Tarke's assist statline leads Coppin State; he records 2.4 assists per game.
  • Kyle Cardaci is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Eagles, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
  • Tarke (3.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Coppin State while Corbett (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Howard Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/7/2022

Delaware State

W 69-64

Away

2/8/2022

Gallaudet

W 96-38

Home

2/12/2022

Delaware State

W 85-72

Home

2/14/2022

Maryland-Eastern Shore

W 77-71

Away

2/19/2022

Morgan State

W 68-66

Home

2/21/2022

Coppin State

-

Home

2/26/2022

North Carolina Central

-

Home

2/28/2022

South Carolina State

-

Home

3/3/2022

Norfolk State

-

Away

Coppin State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/2/2022

Delaware State

W 59-57

Away

2/5/2022

North Carolina Central

L 69-68

Away

2/12/2022

South Carolina State

L 66-58

Home

2/14/2022

North Carolina Central

L 77-74

Home

2/19/2022

Norfolk State

L 89-59

Home

2/21/2022

Howard

-

Away

2/26/2022

Maryland-Eastern Shore

-

Away

2/28/2022

Delaware State

-

Home

3/3/2022

Morgan State

-

Home

How To Watch

February
21
2022

Coppin State at Howard

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Nov 9, 2019; Lubbock, TX, USA; Bethune-Cookman Wildcats guard Jordan Preaster (4) drives the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman in Men's College Basketball

By Justin Carter
2 minutes ago
LSU GYMNASTICS
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Utah at Washington in College Gymnastics

By Justin Carter
2 minutes ago
pacific
College Basketball

How to Watch San Francisco at Pacific

By Matthew Beighle
2 minutes ago
baylor
College Basketball

How to Watch Baylor at Oklahoma State

By Matthew Beighle
2 minutes ago
ucla-basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona State at UCLA

By Matthew Beighle
2 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Maurice Calloo (1) dribbles against Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCLA vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Dec 22, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Alabama State Hornets guard Isaiah Range (24) shoots over Texas Longhorns forward Dylan Disu (4) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Alabama State vs. Bethune-Cookman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Avery Anderson III (0) shoots the ball over Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oklahoma State vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Avery Anderson III (0) shoots the ball over Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy