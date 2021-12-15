How to Watch Howard at Georgetown in Men's College Basketball

Georgetown looks for its third straight win Wednesday night when it hosts Howard.

Georgetown enters its game against Howard on Wednesday night riding a two-game win streak. The Hoyas easily beat UMBC last Wednesday and then downed former Big East rival Syracuse 79-75 on Saturday.

How to Watch Howard at Georgetown in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 15, 2021

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Howard at Georgetown game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was a big win against the Orange, as the Hoyas have struggled in the early part of the season. The win was their best of the year and got them back over .500 at 5-4.

Wednesday night they will look to get two games over.500 for the first time this season and win their third straight game against a Howard team that is coming off a win over American.

The Bison picked up their fifth win of the season with that victory and snapped a two-game losing streak. Both of those losses were by just two points with one of them coming on a last-second three.

Howard has played just one other major conference team in Villanova earlier this year and was blown out. Wednesday's game shouldn't be as tough because Georgetown has been vulnerable to upsets this year. The Bison will look to exploit that and pick up the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.