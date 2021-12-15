Howard vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Nov 16, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Howard Bison forward Steve Settle III (2) dribbles the ball against Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) and forward Jermaine Samuels (23) during the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgetown Hoyas (5-4) will attempt to continue a three-game home win streak when they square off against the Howard Bison (5-4) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Capital One Arena. The matchup airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Howard

Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Capital One Arena

Favorite Spread Total Georgetown -10.5 154.5 points

Key Stats for Georgetown vs. Howard

The Hoyas average 76.6 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 69.2 the Bison allow.

The Bison's 81.6 points per game are 9.4 more points than the 72.2 the Hoyas give up to opponents.

The Hoyas make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points lower than the Bison have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

The Bison are shooting 49.8% from the field, 7.3% higher than the 42.5% the Hoyas' opponents have shot this season.

Georgetown Players to Watch

Aminu Mohammed leads his squad in both points (15.1) and rebounds (8.7) per game, and also averages 1.9 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Dante Harris puts up a team-high 5.1 assists per contest. He is also posting 13.1 points and 4.4 rebounds, shooting 41.7% from the floor.

Don Carey averages 12.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kaiden Rice is averaging 14.6 points, 0.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Ryan Mutombo puts up 4.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.2 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Howard Players to Watch