Howard vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    December 15, 2021
    How to Watch Howard vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 16, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Howard Bison forward Steve Settle III (2) dribbles the ball against Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) and forward Jermaine Samuels (23) during the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

    The Georgetown Hoyas (5-4) will attempt to continue a three-game home win streak when they square off against the Howard Bison (5-4) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Capital One Arena. The matchup airs at 6:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Georgetown vs. Howard

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Capital One Arena
    Georgetown vs Howard Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Georgetown

    -10.5

    154.5 points

    Key Stats for Georgetown vs. Howard

    • The Hoyas average 76.6 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 69.2 the Bison allow.
    • The Bison's 81.6 points per game are 9.4 more points than the 72.2 the Hoyas give up to opponents.
    • The Hoyas make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points lower than the Bison have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
    • The Bison are shooting 49.8% from the field, 7.3% higher than the 42.5% the Hoyas' opponents have shot this season.

    Georgetown Players to Watch

    • Aminu Mohammed leads his squad in both points (15.1) and rebounds (8.7) per game, and also averages 1.9 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • Dante Harris puts up a team-high 5.1 assists per contest. He is also posting 13.1 points and 4.4 rebounds, shooting 41.7% from the floor.
    • Don Carey averages 12.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Kaiden Rice is averaging 14.6 points, 0.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.
    • Ryan Mutombo puts up 4.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.2 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

    Howard Players to Watch

    • The Bison receive 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from William Settle.
    • Randy Brumant is the Bison's top rebounder (5.6 per game), and he delivers 10.4 points and 1.0 assists.
    • The Bison receive 13.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Kyle Foster.
    • Tai Bibbs gets the Bison 9.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    15
    2021

    Howard at Georgetown

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
