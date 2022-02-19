Howard vs. Morgan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch Howard vs. Morgan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 16, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Howard Bison guard Elijah Hawkins (3) reacts after a foul against the Villanova Wildcats during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Howard Bison (13-10, 6-3 MEAC) hope to build on a five-game win streak when they host the Morgan State Bears (8-12, 3-5 MEAC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Burr Gymnasium.

How to Watch Howard vs. Morgan State

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Burr Gymnasium

Burr Gymnasium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Howard vs. Morgan State

The Bison score just 3.8 more points per game (78.2) than the Bears allow (74.4).

The Bears put up an average of 76.0 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 69.4 the Bison give up.

This season, the Bison have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Bears' opponents have knocked down.

Howard Players to Watch

The Bison scoring leader is Kyle Foster, who averages 15.7 per contest to go with 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Howard's leading rebounder is Randy Brumant averaging 5.3 boards per game and its best passer is Elijah Hawkins and his 6.0 assists per game.

Foster leads the Bison in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Hawkins is Howard's leader in steals, averaging 2.5 steals per game, while Brumant leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Morgan State Players to Watch

De'Torrion Ware sits at the top of the Bears scoring leaderboard with 10.8 points per game. He also collects 5.3 rebounds and dishes out 1.3 assists per game.

The Morgan State leaders in rebounding and assists are Lagio Grantsaan with 5.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.9 points and 1.3 assists per game) and Sheryn Devonish with 3.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 6.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game).

Ware is consistent from deep and leads the Bears with 1.9 made threes per game.

Morgan State's leader in steals is Isaiah Burke (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chad Venning (0.9 per game).

Howard Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/5/2022 Maryland-Eastern Shore W 72-64 Home 2/7/2022 Delaware State W 69-64 Away 2/8/2022 Gallaudet W 96-38 Home 2/12/2022 Delaware State W 85-72 Home 2/14/2022 Maryland-Eastern Shore W 77-71 Away 2/19/2022 Morgan State - Home 2/21/2022 Coppin State - Home 2/26/2022 North Carolina Central - Home 2/28/2022 South Carolina State - Home 3/3/2022 Norfolk State - Away

Morgan State Schedule