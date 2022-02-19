Howard vs. Morgan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch Howard vs. Morgan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Howard Bison (13-10, 6-3 MEAC) hope to build on a five-game win streak when they host the Morgan State Bears (8-12, 3-5 MEAC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Burr Gymnasium.
How to Watch Howard vs. Morgan State
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Burr Gymnasium
Key Stats for Howard vs. Morgan State
- The Bison score just 3.8 more points per game (78.2) than the Bears allow (74.4).
- The Bears put up an average of 76.0 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 69.4 the Bison give up.
- This season, the Bison have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Bears' opponents have knocked down.
Howard Players to Watch
- The Bison scoring leader is Kyle Foster, who averages 15.7 per contest to go with 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
- Howard's leading rebounder is Randy Brumant averaging 5.3 boards per game and its best passer is Elijah Hawkins and his 6.0 assists per game.
- Foster leads the Bison in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Hawkins is Howard's leader in steals, averaging 2.5 steals per game, while Brumant leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.
Morgan State Players to Watch
- De'Torrion Ware sits at the top of the Bears scoring leaderboard with 10.8 points per game. He also collects 5.3 rebounds and dishes out 1.3 assists per game.
- The Morgan State leaders in rebounding and assists are Lagio Grantsaan with 5.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.9 points and 1.3 assists per game) and Sheryn Devonish with 3.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 6.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game).
- Ware is consistent from deep and leads the Bears with 1.9 made threes per game.
- Morgan State's leader in steals is Isaiah Burke (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chad Venning (0.9 per game).
Howard Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Maryland-Eastern Shore
W 72-64
Home
2/7/2022
Delaware State
W 69-64
Away
2/8/2022
Gallaudet
W 96-38
Home
2/12/2022
Delaware State
W 85-72
Home
2/14/2022
Maryland-Eastern Shore
W 77-71
Away
2/19/2022
Morgan State
-
Home
2/21/2022
Coppin State
-
Home
2/26/2022
North Carolina Central
-
Home
2/28/2022
South Carolina State
-
Home
3/3/2022
Norfolk State
-
Away
Morgan State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/24/2022
Norfolk State
L 82-62
Away
1/30/2022
Delaware State
W 82-70
Home
1/31/2022
Maryland-Eastern Shore
L 79-72
Away
2/12/2022
North Carolina Central
L 74-64
Home
2/14/2022
South Carolina State
W 76-66
Home
2/19/2022
Howard
-
Away
2/21/2022
Norfolk State
-
Home
2/26/2022
Delaware State
-
Away
2/28/2022
Maryland-Eastern Shore
-
Home
3/3/2022
Coppin State
-
Away