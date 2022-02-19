Howard vs. Morgan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Howard vs. Morgan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 16, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Howard Bison guard Elijah Hawkins (3) reacts after a foul against the Villanova Wildcats during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 16, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Howard Bison guard Elijah Hawkins (3) reacts after a foul against the Villanova Wildcats during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Howard Bison (13-10, 6-3 MEAC) hope to build on a five-game win streak when they host the Morgan State Bears (8-12, 3-5 MEAC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Burr Gymnasium.

How to Watch Howard vs. Morgan State

Key Stats for Howard vs. Morgan State

  • The Bison score just 3.8 more points per game (78.2) than the Bears allow (74.4).
  • The Bears put up an average of 76.0 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 69.4 the Bison give up.
  • This season, the Bison have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Bears' opponents have knocked down.

Howard Players to Watch

  • The Bison scoring leader is Kyle Foster, who averages 15.7 per contest to go with 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
  • Howard's leading rebounder is Randy Brumant averaging 5.3 boards per game and its best passer is Elijah Hawkins and his 6.0 assists per game.
  • Foster leads the Bison in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Hawkins is Howard's leader in steals, averaging 2.5 steals per game, while Brumant leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Morgan State Players to Watch

  • De'Torrion Ware sits at the top of the Bears scoring leaderboard with 10.8 points per game. He also collects 5.3 rebounds and dishes out 1.3 assists per game.
  • The Morgan State leaders in rebounding and assists are Lagio Grantsaan with 5.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.9 points and 1.3 assists per game) and Sheryn Devonish with 3.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 6.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game).
  • Ware is consistent from deep and leads the Bears with 1.9 made threes per game.
  • Morgan State's leader in steals is Isaiah Burke (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chad Venning (0.9 per game).

Howard Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Maryland-Eastern Shore

W 72-64

Home

2/7/2022

Delaware State

W 69-64

Away

2/8/2022

Gallaudet

W 96-38

Home

2/12/2022

Delaware State

W 85-72

Home

2/14/2022

Maryland-Eastern Shore

W 77-71

Away

2/19/2022

Morgan State

-

Home

2/21/2022

Coppin State

-

Home

2/26/2022

North Carolina Central

-

Home

2/28/2022

South Carolina State

-

Home

3/3/2022

Norfolk State

-

Away

Morgan State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/24/2022

Norfolk State

L 82-62

Away

1/30/2022

Delaware State

W 82-70

Home

1/31/2022

Maryland-Eastern Shore

L 79-72

Away

2/12/2022

North Carolina Central

L 74-64

Home

2/14/2022

South Carolina State

W 76-66

Home

2/19/2022

Howard

-

Away

2/21/2022

Norfolk State

-

Home

2/26/2022

Delaware State

-

Away

2/28/2022

Maryland-Eastern Shore

-

Home

3/3/2022

Coppin State

-

Away

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Morgan State at Howard

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 8, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) drives to the basket against Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Auburn at Florida in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
Dec 13, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Cleveland State Vikings guard Torrey Patton (24) dribbles while defended by Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Avery Anderson III (0) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Kansas State at Oklahoma State in Men's College Basketball

By Nick Crain
2 minutes ago
Feb 12, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Auburn vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Nov 16, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Howard Bison guard Elijah Hawkins (3) reacts after a foul against the Villanova Wildcats during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Morgan State vs. Howard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 14, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Nijel Pack (24) dribbles past West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 14, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Nijel Pack (24) dribbles past West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Nov 16, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Howard Bison guard Elijah Hawkins (3) reacts after a foul against the Villanova Wildcats during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Howard vs. Morgan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Xavier Musketeers forward Zach Freemantle (32) shoots around Bradley Braves forward Rienk Mast (51) in the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game between Xavier Musketeers and Bradley Braves on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Cincinnati. Bradley Braves At Xavier Musketeers
College Basketball

Illinois State vs. Bradley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Xavier Musketeers forward Zach Freemantle (32) shoots around Bradley Braves forward Rienk Mast (51) in the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game between Xavier Musketeers and Bradley Braves on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Cincinnati. Bradley Braves At Xavier Musketeers
College Basketball

Bradley vs. Illinois State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy