Howard vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

How to Watch Howard vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 16, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Howard Bison forward Steve Settle III (2) dribbles the ball against Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) and forward Jermaine Samuels (23) during the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-6) battle the Howard Bison (6-7) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 2:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Howard vs. Notre Dame

Key Stats for Howard vs. Notre Dame

  • The Fighting Irish put up just 0.3 more points per game (71) than the Bison give up (70.7).
  • The Bison's 79.2 points per game are 12.9 more points than the 66.3 the Fighting Irish allow to opponents.
  • The Fighting Irish make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Bison have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
  • The Bison's 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Fighting Irish have given up to their opponents (44%).

Notre Dame Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Fighting Irish this season is Dane Goodwin, who averages 15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.
  • Nate Laszewski is Notre Dame's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.1 per game, while Prentiss Hubb is its best passer, averaging 3.5 assists in each contest.
  • Goodwin makes more threes per game than any other member of the Fighting Irish, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
  • The Notre Dame steals leader is Blake Wesley, who averages one steal per game, while its blocks leader is Laszewski, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Howard Players to Watch

  • Kyle Foster puts up 14.3 points per game and is the top scorer for the Bison.
  • The Howard leaders in rebounding and assists are Randy Brumant with 5.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 8.8 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Elijah Hawkins with 6.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game).
  • Foster averages 3.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bison.
  • Hawkins (two steals per game) is the steal leader for Howard while Brumant (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Notre Dame Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/28/2021

Pittsburgh

W 68-67

Away

1/5/2022

North Carolina

W 78-73

Home

1/8/2022

Georgia Tech

W 72-68

Away

1/12/2022

Clemson

W 72-56

Home

1/15/2022

Virginia Tech

L 79-73

Away

1/17/2022

Howard

-

Away

1/22/2022

Louisville

-

Away

1/26/2022

NC State

-

Home

1/29/2022

Virginia

-

Home

1/31/2022

Duke

-

Home

2/2/2022

Miami

-

Away

Howard Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/4/2021

American

W 90-56

Home

12/15/2021

Georgetown

L 85-73

Away

12/18/2021

N.C. A&T

W 79-57

Away

12/21/2021

Harvard

L 77-69

Away

1/15/2022

Norfolk State

L 77-74

Home

1/17/2022

Notre Dame

-

Home

1/22/2022

Morgan State

-

Away

1/24/2022

Coppin State

-

Away

1/29/2022

North Carolina Central

-

Away

1/31/2022

South Carolina State

-

Away

2/5/2022

Maryland-Eastern Shore

-

Home

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Notre Dame at Howard

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
