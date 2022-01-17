Howard vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

How to Watch Howard vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-6) battle the Howard Bison (6-7) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 2:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Howard vs. Notre Dame
- Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Burr Gymnasium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Howard vs. Notre Dame
- The Fighting Irish put up just 0.3 more points per game (71) than the Bison give up (70.7).
- The Bison's 79.2 points per game are 12.9 more points than the 66.3 the Fighting Irish allow to opponents.
- The Fighting Irish make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Bison have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
- The Bison's 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Fighting Irish have given up to their opponents (44%).
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Fighting Irish this season is Dane Goodwin, who averages 15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.
- Nate Laszewski is Notre Dame's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.1 per game, while Prentiss Hubb is its best passer, averaging 3.5 assists in each contest.
- Goodwin makes more threes per game than any other member of the Fighting Irish, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
- The Notre Dame steals leader is Blake Wesley, who averages one steal per game, while its blocks leader is Laszewski, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.
Howard Players to Watch
- Kyle Foster puts up 14.3 points per game and is the top scorer for the Bison.
- The Howard leaders in rebounding and assists are Randy Brumant with 5.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 8.8 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Elijah Hawkins with 6.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game).
- Foster averages 3.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bison.
- Hawkins (two steals per game) is the steal leader for Howard while Brumant (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Notre Dame Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/28/2021
Pittsburgh
W 68-67
Away
1/5/2022
North Carolina
W 78-73
Home
1/8/2022
Georgia Tech
W 72-68
Away
1/12/2022
Clemson
W 72-56
Home
1/15/2022
Virginia Tech
L 79-73
Away
1/17/2022
Howard
-
Away
1/22/2022
Louisville
-
Away
1/26/2022
NC State
-
Home
1/29/2022
Virginia
-
Home
1/31/2022
Duke
-
Home
2/2/2022
Miami
-
Away
Howard Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
American
W 90-56
Home
12/15/2021
Georgetown
L 85-73
Away
12/18/2021
N.C. A&T
W 79-57
Away
12/21/2021
Harvard
L 77-69
Away
1/15/2022
Norfolk State
L 77-74
Home
1/17/2022
Notre Dame
-
Home
1/22/2022
Morgan State
-
Away
1/24/2022
Coppin State
-
Away
1/29/2022
North Carolina Central
-
Away
1/31/2022
South Carolina State
-
Away
2/5/2022
Maryland-Eastern Shore
-
Home
How To Watch
January
17
2022
Notre Dame at Howard
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)