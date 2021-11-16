Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    How to Watch Howard vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 12, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Villanova Wildcats forward Jermaine Samuels (23) shoots a free throw during overtime against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Howard Bison (3-0) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the No. 5 Villanova Wildcats (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion.

    How to Watch Villanova vs. Howard

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
    Villanova vs Howard Betting Information

    Villanova

    -29.5

    141.5 points

    Key Stats for Villanova vs. Howard

    • Last year, the Wildcats put up 10.0 fewer points per game (74.8) than the Bison allowed (84.8).
    • The Bison scored an average of 72.6 points per game last year, 6.1 more points than the 66.5 the Wildcats gave up to opponents.
    • The Wildcats made 45.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.5 percentage points lower than the Bison allowed to their opponents (46.8%).
    • The Bison shot 43.5% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 44.1% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.

    Villanova Players to Watch

    • Jeremiah Robinson-Earl paced the Wildcats with 15.7 points per contest and 8.5 rebounds last season, while also averaging 2.2 assists.
    • Jermaine Samuels posted 12.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last year, shooting 48.1% from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Justin Moore posted 12.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game last season, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 31.0% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Collin Gillespie paced his team in assists per game (4.0) last year, and also put up 12.1 points and 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he put up 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocks.
    • Caleb Daniels posted 9.6 points, 1.2 assists and 2.2 rebounds per contest last year.

    Howard Players to Watch

    • William Settle put up 14.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game last season.
    • Rahim Ali Jr. averaged 4.3 assists per game to go with his 5.8 PPG scoring average.
    • Kyle Foster made 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
    • Ali averaged 0.8 takeaways per game, while Settle compiled 1.2 rejections per contest.

