Nov 12, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Villanova Wildcats forward Jermaine Samuels (23) shoots a free throw during overtime against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The Howard Bison (3-0) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the No. 5 Villanova Wildcats (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion.

How to Watch Villanova vs. Howard

Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Favorite Spread Total Villanova -29.5 141.5 points

Key Stats for Villanova vs. Howard

Last year, the Wildcats put up 10.0 fewer points per game (74.8) than the Bison allowed (84.8).

The Bison scored an average of 72.6 points per game last year, 6.1 more points than the 66.5 the Wildcats gave up to opponents.

The Wildcats made 45.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.5 percentage points lower than the Bison allowed to their opponents (46.8%).

The Bison shot 43.5% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 44.1% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.

Villanova Players to Watch

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl paced the Wildcats with 15.7 points per contest and 8.5 rebounds last season, while also averaging 2.2 assists.

Jermaine Samuels posted 12.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last year, shooting 48.1% from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Justin Moore posted 12.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game last season, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 31.0% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Collin Gillespie paced his team in assists per game (4.0) last year, and also put up 12.1 points and 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he put up 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Caleb Daniels posted 9.6 points, 1.2 assists and 2.2 rebounds per contest last year.

Howard Players to Watch