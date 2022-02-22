Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 3 ranked Miami will travel to Pittsburgh to try and avoid another upset in conference play against the Panthers.

Miami is the No. 3 ranked team in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Hurricanes are an outstanding 19-8 overall this season and 11-5 inside of conference play. They are half of a game behind Notre Dame and two behind Duke.

They are 3-2 in their last five games losing to Virginia twice in that stretch. Their other ACC losses include Florida State twice and Notre Dame. The Hurricanes are led by Kameron McGusty who averages 17.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

How to Watch Miami Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Panthers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 22, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream the Miami Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Panthers game on fuboTV:

Pittsburgh has not had the same season as Miami. The Panthers are just 11-17 overall this season and an underwhelming 6-11 inside of the ACC. Despite that, the team is 3-1 in their last four games beading Florida State, NC State, and UNC. 

The Panthers are led by sophomore Forward John Hugley who averages a team-high 14.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. He also adds 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.5 blocks to that stat sheet.

This is the first time these two teams have played this season and what makes this game interesting is that it is at Pittsburgh. That gives them the best chance to pull the upset against the better-ranked Hurricanes.

How To Watch

February
22
2022

Miami Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Panthers

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
