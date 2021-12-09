Skip to main content
    December 9, 2021
    How to Watch Idaho State at Cal in College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Cal looks to avoid losing its second straight game on Wednesday night when it hosts Idaho State.
    Cal had its two-game winning streak snapped on Sunday when it lost to Utah 66-58. The loss to the Utes was its first Pac-12 loss after it beat Oregon State 73-61.

    How to Watch Idaho State at Cal in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 8, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

    Live stream the Idaho State at Cal game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The loss also dropped the Golden Bears back under .500 at 4-5 on the year. Cal has either lost or won two games in a row all year long. Idaho State has just one win on the year.

    It has been a tough year for the Bengals, as they have lost their last seven after winning their season opener. Idaho State has played tough, as three of those losses have come by less than 10 points. 

    The Bengals will have a tough task on Wednesday trying to beat a Cal team that has played well despite their 4-5 record.

