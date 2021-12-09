How to Watch Idaho State at Cal

Cal looks to avoid losing its second straight game on Wednesday night when it hosts Idaho State.

Cal had its two-game winning streak snapped on Sunday when it lost to Utah 66-58. The loss to the Utes was its first Pac-12 loss after it beat Oregon State 73-61.

Game Date: Dec. 8, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

The loss also dropped the Golden Bears back under .500 at 4-5 on the year. Cal has either lost or won two games in a row all year long. Idaho State has just one win on the year.

It has been a tough year for the Bengals, as they have lost their last seven after winning their season opener. Idaho State has played tough, as three of those losses have come by less than 10 points.

The Bengals will have a tough task on Wednesday trying to beat a Cal team that has played well despite their 4-5 record.

