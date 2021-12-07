Idaho State vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Nov 19, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce Mcgowens (right) drives with the ball against Idaho State Bengals guard Austin Smellie during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The Idaho State Bengals (1-7) will try to stop a seven-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the California Golden Bears (4-5) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Haas Pavilion. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Cal vs. Idaho State

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Haas Pavilion

Haas Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Cal vs. Idaho State

The Golden Bears score 64.9 points per game, just 3.9 fewer points than the 68.8 the Bengals give up.

The Bengals put up an average of 60.5 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 66.6 the Golden Bears give up to opponents.

This season, the Golden Bears have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% lower than the 46.9% of shots the Bengals' opponents have knocked down.

Cal Players to Watch

Andre Kelly puts up 15.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.1 assists, shooting 65.1% from the floor.

Jordan Shepherd puts up 14.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 38.1% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Grant Anticevich posts 11.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Joel Brown posts a team-best 2.8 assists per game. He is also putting up 6.0 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 42.9% from the floor.

Jalen Celestine puts up 4.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 39.4% from the floor.

Idaho State Players to Watch