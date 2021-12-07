Idaho State vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Idaho State vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 19, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce Mcgowens (right) drives with the ball against Idaho State Bengals guard Austin Smellie during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 19, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce Mcgowens (right) drives with the ball against Idaho State Bengals guard Austin Smellie during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

    The Idaho State Bengals (1-7) will try to stop a seven-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the California Golden Bears (4-5) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Haas Pavilion. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Cal vs. Idaho State

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Haas Pavilion
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Cal vs. Idaho State

    • The Golden Bears score 64.9 points per game, just 3.9 fewer points than the 68.8 the Bengals give up.
    • The Bengals put up an average of 60.5 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 66.6 the Golden Bears give up to opponents.
    • This season, the Golden Bears have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% lower than the 46.9% of shots the Bengals' opponents have knocked down.

    Cal Players to Watch

    • Andre Kelly puts up 15.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.1 assists, shooting 65.1% from the floor.
    • Jordan Shepherd puts up 14.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 38.1% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Grant Anticevich posts 11.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Joel Brown posts a team-best 2.8 assists per game. He is also putting up 6.0 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 42.9% from the floor.
    • Jalen Celestine puts up 4.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 39.4% from the floor.

    Idaho State Players to Watch

    • The Bengals get 8.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Austin Smellie.
    • Robert Ford III leads the Bengals in rebounding (4.6 per game), and posts 10.9 points and 1.0 assists. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Brayden Parker is posting 8.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, making 46.2% of his shots from the floor.
    • Malik Porter is posting 6.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest, making 60.0% of his shots from the floor.

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Idaho State at California

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike (33) shoots the ball over San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the second half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wyoming vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    42 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) shoots the a free throw against the USC Trojans in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. USC won 63-61. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Weber State vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    43 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Fresno State vs. San Francisco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    43 minutes ago
    Nov 19, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce Mcgowens (right) drives with the ball against Idaho State Bengals guard Austin Smellie during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Idaho State vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    45 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) drives the ball to the basket as Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Ohio State defeated Penn State 76-64. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Towson vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    45 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Joey Hauser (10), guard Max Christie (5), forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) and forward Gabe Brown (44) celebrate a teammate s three-point-shot at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan State vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    46 minutes ago
    Feb 24, 2018; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a play against the Kansas State Wildcats during the second half at Lloyd Noble Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Marquette vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    46 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2019; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Lamar Stevens (11) shoots the ball as Cornell Big Red forward Kobe Dickson (12) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Cornell vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    46 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) drives the ball to the basket as Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Ohio State defeated Penn State 76-64. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Ohio State vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy