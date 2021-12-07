Idaho State vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Idaho State vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Idaho State Bengals (1-7) will try to stop a seven-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the California Golden Bears (4-5) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Haas Pavilion. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Haas Pavilion
- Arena: Haas Pavilion
Key Stats for Cal vs. Idaho State
- The Golden Bears score 64.9 points per game, just 3.9 fewer points than the 68.8 the Bengals give up.
- The Bengals put up an average of 60.5 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 66.6 the Golden Bears give up to opponents.
- This season, the Golden Bears have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% lower than the 46.9% of shots the Bengals' opponents have knocked down.
Cal Players to Watch
- Andre Kelly puts up 15.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.1 assists, shooting 65.1% from the floor.
- Jordan Shepherd puts up 14.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 38.1% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Grant Anticevich posts 11.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Joel Brown posts a team-best 2.8 assists per game. He is also putting up 6.0 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 42.9% from the floor.
- Jalen Celestine puts up 4.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 39.4% from the floor.
Idaho State Players to Watch
- The Bengals get 8.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Austin Smellie.
- Robert Ford III leads the Bengals in rebounding (4.6 per game), and posts 10.9 points and 1.0 assists. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Brayden Parker is posting 8.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, making 46.2% of his shots from the floor.
- Malik Porter is posting 6.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest, making 60.0% of his shots from the floor.
