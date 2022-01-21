Skip to main content

How to Watch Illinois at Maryland in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Illinois travels to Maryland on Friday night looking to bounce back from its first Big Ten loss of the year.

No. 17 Illinois was the last unbeaten team in the Big Ten until Monday, when No. 4 Purdue came to town and took the team down in double overtime. The Illini battled back in regulation and then in overtime to send the game to extra time, but they didn't have enough to get the win.

How to Watch Illinois at Maryland in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream the Illinois at Maryland game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Illini and was just their fourth loss of the year. They are now 13–4 overall and 6–1 in the Big Ten. 

They are still at the top of the conference but must avoid another letdown when they take on a Maryland team who has just one conference win this year.

It has been a tough year for the Terrapins as they continued their slide with an 83–64 loss to Michigan on Tuesday night. 

That loss was their fifth in the last six games and dropped them to 1–6 in the Big Ten and just 9–9 overall. 

In addition to the blowout loss to the Wolverines, they have had a bunch of close Big Ten losses and just haven't been able to get over the hump yet.

On Friday, they will try to change that and can get their second Big Ten win as they look to pull off a huge upset of the Illini.

