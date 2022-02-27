Skip to main content

How to Watch Illinois at Michigan in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Michigan looks to win its second straight game without head coach Juwan Howard when it hosts Illinois on Sunday.

Michigan passed its first test without its head coach on Wednesday night when it took down Rutgers 71-62. It was the first of five games to end the season without Juwan Howard, who is suspended for his altercation with the Wisconsin coaches at the end of their game last Sunday.

How to Watch Illinois at Michigan in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WLKY-DT – Louisville, KY)

Live stream the Illinois at Michigan game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Caleb Houstan hit five three-pointers and scored 21 points to help lead the Wolverines to an important win for their tournament hopes.

Michigan is now 9-7 in the Big Ten and 15-11 overall but has a lot of big wins and Sunday, it will look to get another one against an Illinois team coming off a close loss to Ohio State on Thursday night.

The Illini lost 86-83 at home to the Buckeyes and have now lost three of their last five games. It has been a tough stretch for Illinois as it has fallen to 12-5 in the Big Ten and a game back of first-place Purdue and Wisconsin.

Illinois will try and get back on track when it travels to rival Michigan for its last road game of the year.

The Illini beat the Wolverines back on Jan. 14, but Michigan was shorthanded and didn't have Hunter Dickinson so this game will look a lot different.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Illinois at Michigan

TV CHANNEL: CBS (WLKY-DT – Louisville, KY)
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17762558
NHL

How to Watch Sabres at Stars

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
USATSI_17767475
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Providence at UConn in Women's Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
USATSI_17722610
College Basketball

How to Watch Illinois at Michigan

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Feb 24, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Trent Frazier (1) reacts after hitting a three-point shot during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Illinois vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 24, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Trent Frazier (1) reacts after hitting a three-point shot during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Michigan vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
USATSI_17539917
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Florida State at Pittsburgh in Women's College Basketball

By Christine Brown
1 minute ago
USATSI_15233459
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch William & Mary at Delaware in Women’s College Basketball

By Evan Lazar
1 hour ago
USATSI_17772077
NHL

How to Watch Oilers at Hurricanes

By Adam Childs
1 hour ago
Feb 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) celebrates with Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) as he scores a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy