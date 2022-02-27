Michigan looks to win its second straight game without head coach Juwan Howard when it hosts Illinois on Sunday.

Michigan passed its first test without its head coach on Wednesday night when it took down Rutgers 71-62. It was the first of five games to end the season without Juwan Howard, who is suspended for his altercation with the Wisconsin coaches at the end of their game last Sunday.

How to Watch Illinois at Michigan in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WLKY-DT – Louisville, KY)

Live stream the Illinois at Michigan game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Caleb Houstan hit five three-pointers and scored 21 points to help lead the Wolverines to an important win for their tournament hopes.

Michigan is now 9-7 in the Big Ten and 15-11 overall but has a lot of big wins and Sunday, it will look to get another one against an Illinois team coming off a close loss to Ohio State on Thursday night.

The Illini lost 86-83 at home to the Buckeyes and have now lost three of their last five games. It has been a tough stretch for Illinois as it has fallen to 12-5 in the Big Ten and a game back of first-place Purdue and Wisconsin.

Illinois will try and get back on track when it travels to rival Michigan for its last road game of the year.

The Illini beat the Wolverines back on Jan. 14, but Michigan was shorthanded and didn't have Hunter Dickinson so this game will look a lot different.

Regional restrictions may apply.