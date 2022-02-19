How to Watch Illinois at Michigan State in Men's College Basketball

Illinois travels to Michigan State on Saturday afternoon as both teams look to bounce back from upset losses earlier this week

Illinois hits the road for the second straight game when it visits East Lansing to take on the Spartans.

How to Watch Illinois at Michigan State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

The Illini are coming off an upset loss to Rutgers in which the Scarlet Knights won their fourth straight game against a ranked opponent. Illinois never led in the game and the loss dropped the Illini to 11-4 in the Big Ten and into a tie with Wisconsin a half-game back of Purdue.

Illinois has now lost two straight road games after it also lost to Purdue on February 8th.

Saturday the Illini will look to snap that streak when they take on a Michigan State team coming off an upset loss to Penn State.

The loss to the Nittany Lions was the third loss in the last four games for the Spartans who have tumbled down the Big Ten standings to sixth place. They are now just 9-5 in the conference and are desperate to stop their slide.

Both of these teams are still very good, but both have struggled lately and are in need of a big win.

