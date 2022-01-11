How to Watch Illinois at Nebraska

Illinois looks to win its fifth straight game on Tuesday night when it travels to Nebraska in Big Ten action.

Illinois has been on fire since starting the season just 2-2. The Fighting Illini have won nine of 10 games and four in a row. The winning streak has them 4-0 in the Big Ten and 11-3 overall.

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Illinois came up just short of a Big Ten title last year and are looking to get that elusive title this year and so far the Illini are playing like they will.

They will get a big test soon when they play Purdue and Michigan State, but first they need to take care of a Nebraska team that has lost three straight.

The Cornhuskers lost to Rutgers on Saturday night to stay winless in the Big Ten at 0-5. They had played better in an overtime loss to Ohio State and had a close loss to Michigan State, but couldn't keep up with the streaking Scarlet Knights.

Tuesday they will look to get that elusive conference win, but it won't be easy against an Illini team that is looking dominant again.

