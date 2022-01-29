Illinois makes the short trip to Northwestern on Saturday looking to build off its big 56-55 win over Michigan State.

How to Watch Illinois at Northwestern in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The win was without star center Kofi Cockburn and came after the Illini were blown out by Maryland and lost in double overtime to Purdue in the last two games. It was a big bounce-back win and put them into a first-place tie with the Spartans in the Big Ten.

Saturday, they will look to keep it that way when they take on a Northwestern team coming off a heartbreaking loss to Michigan.

The Wildcats were down 11 against the Wolverines in the second half, but went on a huge run and led by as many as seven late in the game. Unfortunately, they gave up a late run to Michigan and couldn't hit a last-second three, going home with the two-point loss.

It was the third straight loss for the Wildcats since upsetting Michigan State on the road. They are also now just 2-7 in the Big Ten but six of those losses have come by single digits.

They have been close all year, but have come up short too many times. Saturday they hope they can get over that hump and knock down their rival.

