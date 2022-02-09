Skip to main content

How to Watch Illinois at Purdue in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two top 25 Big Ten programs meet on Tuesday as Purdue hosts Illinois.

No. 13 Illinois (17-5) will go on the road on Tuesday to take on No. 3 Purdue (20-3) in a Big Ten basketball battle. This game was originally scheduled for Thursday before the Big Ten had to shuffle some games around.

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Purdue is on a five-game winning streak and is 9-3 in conference play. The team has been virtually unbeatable at home, going 12-1 with the loss coming against a ranked Wisconsin team.

As for Illinois, it's won four in a row and is 10-2 in the Big Ten and 5-2 in true road games.

These teams played a wild, double-OT game earlier this season, with Purdue winning 96-88 thanks to an 18-point second overtime.

Sasha Stefanovic led the Boilermakers with 22 points on 6-for-11 shooting and added eight rebounds, while Zach Edey had 20 points, eight boards and two blocks. Trevion Williams came off of the bench to score 14 points on 6-for-18 shooting with seven rebounds and five assists.

Alfonso Plummer led Illinois with 24 points on 8-for-19 shooting, while Andre Curbelo scored 20 points off the bench and added six rebounds and three assists. Da'Monte Williams scored just three points in 45 minutes, but did have six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal.

