Rutgers goes for its fourth straight win on Wednesday night when it hosts No. 12 Illinois in men's basketball.

Rutgers is in the middle of a stretch of five straight games against ranked teams. The Scarlet Knights are 3-0 so far during this stretch and it has put them back on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament.

How to Watch Illinois at Rutgers in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Michigan at Purdue game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has been one of the best stretches for Rutgers in the history of the program and Wednesday, they will look to pull off another big upset against the first-place Illini.

Illinois heads to Rutgers coming off a home win against rival Northwestern on Sunday. It was a nice bounce-back win after the Illini lost to Purdue on Tuesday night.

The Illini will look to stop Rutgers' run as they try and stay atop the Big Ten.

Illinois is currently 11-3 in conference play and is a game up on Purdue and Wisconsin for the top spot.

The Illini have a tough schedule coming up as they have games against Michigan State, Ohio State and Michigan after this game.

If Illinois is going to win the Big Ten regular-season title, they are going to have to earn it, starting on Wednesday at Rutgers.

Regional restrictions may apply.