    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Illinois-Chicago at Loyola-Chicago in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two Windy City schools meet in men's basketball on Saturday.
    The Illinois-Chicago men's basketball team (2-1) will head up to Rogers Park on Saturday to take on Loyola-Chicago (3-0).

    Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Chicago

    Live Stream Illinois-Chicago at Loyola-Chicago on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Flames are coming off of a 91-50 win over Trinity Christian. Kevin Johnson is averaging 8.0 assists per game, tops in the Horizon League and seventh in the country. Damaria Franklin leads the team in scoring at 14.3 points per game and in rebounds at 7.3 per contest.

    Michael Diggins is tied for the Horizon League lead in total blocks with four on the season.

    The team's lone loss came to Dayton, falling 64-54.

    The Ramblers come into this game undefeated, most recently defeating Chicago State 92-56.

    Aher Uguak leads the team in scoring at 16.0 points per game on 78.3% shooting. He's 7-for-9 from deep. As a whole, the Ramblers are shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc.

    After this game, the road gets tougher for the Ramblers, as the team will compete in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

    Loyola has won the last eight meetings in this series, most recently coming away with a 77-66 victory last season.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

