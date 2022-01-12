Skip to main content

How to Watch Illinois State at Drake in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Drake hosts Illinois State on Wednesday night looking to win its second straight game in college basketball.

Drake beat Evansville on Saturday night 60-59 to improve to 2-1 in MVC play. The Bulldogs lost to Missouri State the game before for their only conference loss.

How to Watch Illinois State at Drake in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Illinois State at Drake game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

That loss was only the second for the Bulldogs over the last 10 as the Bulldogs have recovered nicely after starting the year just 3-3. 

Drake has been playing well and are looking to climb to the top of the MVC this year, but need to take down an Illinois State team that has lost two straight.

The Redbirds have had their last two games postponed but lost to Wisconsin and Valparaiso in the two games before the break. Both losses were close and snapped a four-game winning streak.

The back-to-back losses have dropped Illinois State to just 8-7 overall and 1-1 in the MVC.

Wednesday night, the Redbirds will look to snap their losing streak and get back over .500 in the conference with a big win over a good Drake team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
12
2002

Illinois State at Drake

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) finishes his shot with a follow through poking Houston Rockets center Daniel Theis (27) in the eyes in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot of Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) passes the ball in front of Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) and forward Chuma Okeke (3) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) fouls Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) in the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) guards Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) unable to block a shot by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
drake basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Illinois State at Drake

3 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Minnesota vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots over Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin (23) in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Notre Dame vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy