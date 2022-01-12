Drake hosts Illinois State on Wednesday night looking to win its second straight game in college basketball.

Drake beat Evansville on Saturday night 60-59 to improve to 2-1 in MVC play. The Bulldogs lost to Missouri State the game before for their only conference loss.

How to Watch Illinois State at Drake in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

That loss was only the second for the Bulldogs over the last 10 as the Bulldogs have recovered nicely after starting the year just 3-3.

Drake has been playing well and are looking to climb to the top of the MVC this year, but need to take down an Illinois State team that has lost two straight.

The Redbirds have had their last two games postponed but lost to Wisconsin and Valparaiso in the two games before the break. Both losses were close and snapped a four-game winning streak.

The back-to-back losses have dropped Illinois State to just 8-7 overall and 1-1 in the MVC.

Wednesday night, the Redbirds will look to snap their losing streak and get back over .500 in the conference with a big win over a good Drake team.

