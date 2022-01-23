A pair of Missouri Valley foes face off on Sunday when Illinois State takes on Evansville in this college basketball matchup.

Neither Illinois State nor Evansville are having the seasons they envisioned prior to the campaign, but either way, both are feisty Missouri Valley programs still playing for pride in men's college basketball.

How to Watch Illinois State at Evansville today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago Plus

Illinois State enters Sunday's matchup with Evansville with a 10-9 record and a 3-3 record in conference play. The Redbirds have won two of their last three games, beating Bradley 74-65 on Jan. 16 before losing to Missouri State 88-63 on Jan. 19.

Illinois State's most recent matchup, actually, was against Evansville on Friday.

The result?

The Redbirds demolished Evansville at home, defeating today's foe 94-65 behind 16 points by Antonio Reeves and 14 points by Kendall Lewis. Illinois State had four players reach double-digit points that evening.

Evansville has had a tough season outside of last Friday night, as the Purple Aces are 4-13 on the season and 0-6 in conference play. What's more, they haven't won a game since Dec. 4, when they defeated Tennessee Tech 59-54.

With the Redbirds looking to stay among the top half of the Missouri Valley Conference standings, they can't afford to look past the Purple Aces on Sunday.

This should be an interesting matchup, and to catch it, you just have to tune into NBC Sports Chicago Plus at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.