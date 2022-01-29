Skip to main content

How to Watch Illinois State at Northern Iowa in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Redbirds and Antonio Reeves travel to Iowa to take on the Panthers and A.J. Green in a MVC conference matchup.

Illinois State is 10-11 overall this season. It ranks No. 7 inside of the Missouri Valley Conference with an in-conference record of 3-5. 

The Redbirds have lost two in a row to Evansville and Drake coming into this matchup. They have also lost six of their last ten games with two wins and two being postponed as well. Their wins came against Bradley and Evansville.

How to Watch Illinois State Redbirds at UNI Panthers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Illinois State Redbirds at UNI Panthers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They are led in scoring by Antonio Reeves who is averaging 20.5 points per game. Sy Chatman also averages 13.5 points per game and a team-leading 6.1 rebounds per game.

Northern Iowa is just over .500 at 10-9 on the season overall and 6-3 inside of the same conference. This team has been hot lately winning six of its last eight games including wins against Indiana State and Evansville (twice). 

Its two conference losses in that stretch were to Valparaiso and Drake.

The Panthers are led by A.J. Green who averages a team-high 18.3 points per game and 2.1 assists per game. Nate Heise also averages 10.4 points per game and a leading 5.1 rebounds per game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Illinois State at Northern Iowa in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kraken at Islanders

2 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders celebrate the goal by center Mathew Barzal (13) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

2 minutes ago
baseball field
International Baseball

How to Watch Venezuela vs México

2 minutes ago
Northwestern Arizona State Wrestling
College Wrestling

How to Watch Northwestern at Illinois in College Wrestling

2 minutes ago
NC State Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch NC State at North Carolina in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) celebrates with forward Jaylin Williams (10) after a play in the second half with South Carolina Gamecocks at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 75-59. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch West Virginia at Arkansas in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Nov 25, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) celebrates with guard Lior Berman (24) against the Loyola Ramblers during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Oklahoma at Auburn in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Dec 3, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA;Bryant University Bulldogs guard Peter Kiss (32) shoots against Houston Cougars center Josh Carlton (25) in the second half at Fertitta Center. Houston won 111 to 44. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch LIU at Bryant in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy