The Redbirds and Antonio Reeves travel to Iowa to take on the Panthers and A.J. Green in a MVC conference matchup.

Illinois State is 10-11 overall this season. It ranks No. 7 inside of the Missouri Valley Conference with an in-conference record of 3-5.

The Redbirds have lost two in a row to Evansville and Drake coming into this matchup. They have also lost six of their last ten games with two wins and two being postponed as well. Their wins came against Bradley and Evansville.

How to Watch Illinois State Redbirds at UNI Panthers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

They are led in scoring by Antonio Reeves who is averaging 20.5 points per game. Sy Chatman also averages 13.5 points per game and a team-leading 6.1 rebounds per game.

Northern Iowa is just over .500 at 10-9 on the season overall and 6-3 inside of the same conference. This team has been hot lately winning six of its last eight games including wins against Indiana State and Evansville (twice).

Its two conference losses in that stretch were to Valparaiso and Drake.

The Panthers are led by A.J. Green who averages a team-high 18.3 points per game and 2.1 assists per game. Nate Heise also averages 10.4 points per game and a leading 5.1 rebounds per game.

