    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Illinois State vs. Ball State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 25, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Justice Sueing (14) dribbles while defended by Illinois State Redbirds guard Antonio Reeves (12) during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

    The Ball State Cardinals (4-5) face the Illinois State Redbirds (6-5) at Redbird Arena on Saturday, December 18, 2021. The game tips at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Illinois State vs. Ball State

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: Marquee Sports Network
    • Arena: Redbird Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Illinois State vs. Ball State

    • The 79.8 points per game the Redbirds average are only 0.1 more points than the Cardinals allow (79.7).
    • The Cardinals' 75.4 points per game are just 3.8 fewer points than the 79.2 the Redbirds give up to opponents.
    • The Redbirds are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 45.8% the Cardinals allow to opponents.
    • The Cardinals have shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 43.3% shooting opponents of the Redbirds have averaged.

    Illinois State Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Redbirds this season is Antonio Reeves, who averages 21.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.
    • Sy Chatman leads Illinois State in rebounding, averaging 7.2 per game, while Mark Freeman leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.4 in each contest.
    • The Redbirds get the most three-point shooting production out of Reeves, who makes 3.5 threes per game.
    • The Illinois State steals leader is Howard Fleming Jr., who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chatman, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

    Ball State Players to Watch

    • The Cardinals' Luke Bumbalough puts up enough points (13.1 per game) and assists (3.4 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
    • Payton Sparks' stat line of 5.8 rebounds, 9.0 points and 1.0 assist per game helps him grab the top spot on the Ball State rebounding leaderboard.
    • Bumbalough is reliable from three-point range and leads the Cardinals with 2.8 made threes per game.
    • Ball State's leader in steals is Tyler Cochran with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Miryne Thomas with 0.6 per game.

    Illinois State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Purdue Northwest

    W 81-71

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Missouri State

    W 79-74

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Jackson State

    L 61-55

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Chicago State

    W 80-71

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Quincy

    W 81-63

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Ball State

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    UTSA

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Valparaiso

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Loyola Chicago

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Evansville

    -

    Away

    Ball State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    UMass

    W 89-86

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Indiana State

    W 97-75

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Western Illinois

    L 93-80

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Xavier

    L 96-50

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Indiana-Kokomo

    W 85-58

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Illinois State

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Eastern Illinois

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Northern Illinois

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Bowling Green

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Kent State

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Eastern Michigan

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Ball State at Illinois State

    TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

