How to Watch Illinois State vs. Ball State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Ball State Cardinals (4-5) face the Illinois State Redbirds (6-5) at Redbird Arena on Saturday, December 18, 2021. The game tips at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Illinois State vs. Ball State
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Arena: Redbird Arena
TV: Marquee Sports Network
Arena: Redbird Arena
Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Illinois State vs. Ball State
- The 79.8 points per game the Redbirds average are only 0.1 more points than the Cardinals allow (79.7).
- The Cardinals' 75.4 points per game are just 3.8 fewer points than the 79.2 the Redbirds give up to opponents.
- The Redbirds are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 45.8% the Cardinals allow to opponents.
- The Cardinals have shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 43.3% shooting opponents of the Redbirds have averaged.
Illinois State Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Redbirds this season is Antonio Reeves, who averages 21.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.
- Sy Chatman leads Illinois State in rebounding, averaging 7.2 per game, while Mark Freeman leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.4 in each contest.
- The Redbirds get the most three-point shooting production out of Reeves, who makes 3.5 threes per game.
- The Illinois State steals leader is Howard Fleming Jr., who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chatman, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.
Ball State Players to Watch
- The Cardinals' Luke Bumbalough puts up enough points (13.1 per game) and assists (3.4 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Payton Sparks' stat line of 5.8 rebounds, 9.0 points and 1.0 assist per game helps him grab the top spot on the Ball State rebounding leaderboard.
- Bumbalough is reliable from three-point range and leads the Cardinals with 2.8 made threes per game.
- Ball State's leader in steals is Tyler Cochran with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Miryne Thomas with 0.6 per game.
Illinois State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Purdue Northwest
W 81-71
Home
12/1/2021
Missouri State
W 79-74
Home
12/4/2021
Jackson State
L 61-55
Home
12/11/2021
Chicago State
W 80-71
Away
12/14/2021
Quincy
W 81-63
Home
12/18/2021
Ball State
-
Home
12/21/2021
UTSA
-
Home
12/29/2021
Wisconsin
-
Away
1/2/2022
Valparaiso
-
Away
1/5/2022
Loyola Chicago
-
Home
1/8/2022
Evansville
-
Away
Ball State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
UMass
W 89-86
Away
11/27/2021
Indiana State
W 97-75
Home
12/1/2021
Western Illinois
L 93-80
Away
12/8/2021
Xavier
L 96-50
Away
12/12/2021
Indiana-Kokomo
W 85-58
Home
12/18/2021
Illinois State
-
Away
12/21/2021
Eastern Illinois
-
Home
12/28/2021
Northern Illinois
-
Away
1/1/2022
Bowling Green
-
Home
1/4/2022
Kent State
-
Home
1/8/2022
Eastern Michigan
-
Away