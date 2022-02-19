How to Watch Illinois State vs Bradley

Bradley has been above .500 in the MVC since conference play began and will look to take care of business against Illinois State today.

Loyola seems to be running away with the conference but today's game will be competitive MVC basketball.

How to watch the Illinois State vs Bradley game today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Both teams are coming off a loss and will look to get a win today. Illinois State is currently on a two-game losing streak and will look to avoid dropping three consecutive games today.

The RedBirds have lost seven of their last eight games and are near the bottom of the standings. Although, the Braves did lose to Illinois State earlier in the season and hoping to not get swept today.

Both of these teams are in desperate need of a win. Bradley is still in a position where the Braves can finish out the season strong and they'll hope to do that today. At this point of the season for the RedBirds, they're hoping for any win they can get.

Tune in to NBC Sports Chicago to catch the Missouri Valley Conference action between Illinois State and Bradley today.

Regional restrictions may apply.