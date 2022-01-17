Illinois State vs. Bradley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Illinois State vs. Bradley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Illinois State Redbirds (8-8, 1-2 MVC) will attempt to extend a three-game home win streak when they take on the Bradley Braves (8-9, 2-3 MVC) on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Redbird Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Illinois State vs. Bradley

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network
  • Arena: Redbird Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Illinois State vs. Bradley

  • The Braves score 72.2 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 78.4 the Redbirds allow.
  • The Redbirds' 80 points per game are 13.3 more points than the 66.7 the Braves give up.
  • The Braves are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, one percentage point higher than the 43.4% the Redbirds allow to opponents.
  • The Redbirds are shooting 46.3% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 39.6% the Braves' opponents have shot this season.

Bradley Players to Watch

  • The Braves leader in points and assists is Terry Roberts, who scores 15.5 points per game to go with 4.2 assists.
  • Rienk Mast is Bradley's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 7.9 boards in each contest while scoring 9.7 points per game.
  • Ville Tahvanainen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Braves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
  • The Bradley steals leader is Roberts, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Malevy Leons, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Illinois State Players to Watch

  • Antonio Reeves scores 20.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Redbirds.
  • The Illinois State leaders in rebounding and assists are Sy Chatman with 6.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 15.3 points and 0.7 assists per game) and Mark Freeman with 3.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game).
  • Reeves averages three three-pointers per game, the most on the Redbirds.
  • Illinois State's leader in steals is Howard Fleming Jr. (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chatman (1.3 per game).

Bradley Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/22/2021

UTEP

W 73-66

Away

1/2/2022

Indiana State

L 76-71

Away

1/5/2022

Missouri State

L 71-69

Home

1/8/2022

Loyola Chicago

L 78-71

Away

1/12/2022

Evansville

W 79-47

Home

1/16/2022

Illinois State

-

Away

1/19/2022

Drake

-

Away

1/22/2022

Southern Illinois

-

Home

1/26/2022

Valparaiso

-

Away

1/30/2022

Indiana State

-

Home

2/2/2022

Northern Iowa

-

Away

Illinois State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Ball State

W 85-64

Home

12/21/2021

UTSA

W 81-64

Home

12/29/2021

Wisconsin

L 89-85

Away

1/2/2022

Valparaiso

L 81-76

Away

1/12/2022

Drake

L 86-75

Away

1/16/2022

Bradley

-

Home

1/19/2022

Missouri State

-

Away

1/21/2022

Evansville

-

Home

1/23/2022

Evansville

-

Away

1/26/2022

Drake

-

Home

1/29/2022

Northern Iowa

-

Away

How To Watch

January
16
2022

Bradley at Illinois State

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Xavier Musketeers forward Zach Freemantle (32) shoots around Bradley Braves forward Rienk Mast (51) in the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game between Xavier Musketeers and Bradley Braves on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Cincinnati. Bradley Braves At Xavier Musketeers
College Basketball

Illinois State vs. Bradley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022
