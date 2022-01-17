Illinois State vs. Bradley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

How to Watch Illinois State vs. Bradley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Illinois State Redbirds (8-8, 1-2 MVC) will attempt to extend a three-game home win streak when they take on the Bradley Braves (8-9, 2-3 MVC) on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Redbird Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Illinois State vs. Bradley
- Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Arena: Redbird Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Illinois State vs. Bradley
- The Braves score 72.2 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 78.4 the Redbirds allow.
- The Redbirds' 80 points per game are 13.3 more points than the 66.7 the Braves give up.
- The Braves are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, one percentage point higher than the 43.4% the Redbirds allow to opponents.
- The Redbirds are shooting 46.3% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 39.6% the Braves' opponents have shot this season.
Bradley Players to Watch
- The Braves leader in points and assists is Terry Roberts, who scores 15.5 points per game to go with 4.2 assists.
- Rienk Mast is Bradley's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 7.9 boards in each contest while scoring 9.7 points per game.
- Ville Tahvanainen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Braves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
- The Bradley steals leader is Roberts, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Malevy Leons, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.
Illinois State Players to Watch
- Antonio Reeves scores 20.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Redbirds.
- The Illinois State leaders in rebounding and assists are Sy Chatman with 6.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 15.3 points and 0.7 assists per game) and Mark Freeman with 3.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game).
- Reeves averages three three-pointers per game, the most on the Redbirds.
- Illinois State's leader in steals is Howard Fleming Jr. (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chatman (1.3 per game).
Bradley Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
UTEP
W 73-66
Away
1/2/2022
Indiana State
L 76-71
Away
1/5/2022
Missouri State
L 71-69
Home
1/8/2022
Loyola Chicago
L 78-71
Away
1/12/2022
Evansville
W 79-47
Home
1/16/2022
Illinois State
-
Away
1/19/2022
Drake
-
Away
1/22/2022
Southern Illinois
-
Home
1/26/2022
Valparaiso
-
Away
1/30/2022
Indiana State
-
Home
2/2/2022
Northern Iowa
-
Away
Illinois State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Ball State
W 85-64
Home
12/21/2021
UTSA
W 81-64
Home
12/29/2021
Wisconsin
L 89-85
Away
1/2/2022
Valparaiso
L 81-76
Away
1/12/2022
Drake
L 86-75
Away
1/16/2022
Bradley
-
Home
1/19/2022
Missouri State
-
Away
1/21/2022
Evansville
-
Home
1/23/2022
Evansville
-
Away
1/26/2022
Drake
-
Home
1/29/2022
Northern Iowa
-
Away