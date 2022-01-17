Illinois State vs. Bradley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

Xavier Musketeers forward Zach Freemantle (32) shoots around Bradley Braves forward Rienk Mast (51) in the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game between Xavier Musketeers and Bradley Braves on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Cincinnati. Bradley Braves At Xavier Musketeers

The Illinois State Redbirds (8-8, 1-2 MVC) will attempt to extend a three-game home win streak when they take on the Bradley Braves (8-9, 2-3 MVC) on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Redbird Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Illinois State vs. Bradley

Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022

8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Arena: Redbird Arena

Key Stats for Illinois State vs. Bradley

The Braves score 72.2 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 78.4 the Redbirds allow.

The Redbirds' 80 points per game are 13.3 more points than the 66.7 the Braves give up.

The Braves are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, one percentage point higher than the 43.4% the Redbirds allow to opponents.

The Redbirds are shooting 46.3% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 39.6% the Braves' opponents have shot this season.

Bradley Players to Watch

The Braves leader in points and assists is Terry Roberts, who scores 15.5 points per game to go with 4.2 assists.

Rienk Mast is Bradley's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 7.9 boards in each contest while scoring 9.7 points per game.

Ville Tahvanainen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Braves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.

The Bradley steals leader is Roberts, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Malevy Leons, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Illinois State Players to Watch

Antonio Reeves scores 20.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Redbirds.

The Illinois State leaders in rebounding and assists are Sy Chatman with 6.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 15.3 points and 0.7 assists per game) and Mark Freeman with 3.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game).

Reeves averages three three-pointers per game, the most on the Redbirds.

Illinois State's leader in steals is Howard Fleming Jr. (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chatman (1.3 per game).

Bradley Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/22/2021 UTEP W 73-66 Away 1/2/2022 Indiana State L 76-71 Away 1/5/2022 Missouri State L 71-69 Home 1/8/2022 Loyola Chicago L 78-71 Away 1/12/2022 Evansville W 79-47 Home 1/16/2022 Illinois State - Away 1/19/2022 Drake - Away 1/22/2022 Southern Illinois - Home 1/26/2022 Valparaiso - Away 1/30/2022 Indiana State - Home 2/2/2022 Northern Iowa - Away

Illinois State Schedule