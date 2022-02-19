Illinois State vs. Bradley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Illinois State vs. Bradley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Xavier Musketeers forward Zach Freemantle (32) shoots around Bradley Braves forward Rienk Mast (51) in the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game between Xavier Musketeers and Bradley Braves on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Cincinnati. Bradley Braves At Xavier Musketeers

The Illinois State Redbirds (11-16, 4-10 MVC) hope to break an eight-game road losing streak when they visit the Bradley Braves (15-12, 9-6 MVC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Bradley vs. Illinois State

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Carver Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Bradley vs Illinois State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Bradley

-8.5

141.5 points

Key Stats for Bradley vs. Illinois State

  • The 71 points per game the Braves score are the same as the Redbirds allow.
  • The Redbirds score 11.2 more points per game (76.1) than the Braves allow (64.9).
  • The Braves make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Redbirds have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
  • The Redbirds' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Braves have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).

Bradley Players to Watch

  • Rienk Mast is tops on the Braves at 8.3 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.4 assists and 11.2 points.
  • Malevy Leons puts up 9.7 points, 6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • Mikey Howell is putting up 4 points, 3.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.
  • Jayson Kent posts 7.2 points, 3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, shooting 39.5% from the field.

Illinois State Players to Watch

  • Antonio Reeves is the Redbirds' top scorer (20.2 points per game) and assist man (1.8), and posts 3.4 rebounds.
  • Josiah Strong is putting up 11.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, making 41.1% of his shots from the field and 41.2% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per contest.
  • Kendall Lewis is putting up a team-best 5.9 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 9.3 points and 1 assists, making 49.1% of his shots from the floor.
  • Sy Chatman is putting up 13.6 points, 6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, making 55.2% of his shots from the field.
  • Mark Freeman is the Redbirds' top assist man (3.6 per game), and he produces 8.7 points and 2.6 rebounds.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Illinois State at Bradley

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
