How to Watch Illinois State vs. Buffalo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Buffalo Bulls (2-2) take on the Illinois State Redbirds (2-3) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Illinois State vs. Buffalo
- Last year, the Bulls scored 81.4 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 74.8 the Redbirds allowed.
- The Redbirds' 72.0 points per game last year were just 0.9 fewer points than the 72.9 the Bulls allowed to opponents.
- Last season, the Bulls had a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.3% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Redbirds' opponents knocked down.
- The Redbirds' 46.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.6 percentage points higher than the Bulls allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
Buffalo Players to Watch
- Jeenathan Williams averaged 17.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game last season.
- Josh Mballa pulled down 10.8 rebounds per game, while Ronaldo Segu averaged 4.3 assists per contest.
- Segu knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest a season ago.
- Mballa averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Jayvon Graves compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.
Illinois State Players to Watch
- Antonio Reeves racks up 22.4 points per game and is the top scorer for the Redbirds.
- Sy Chatman puts up a stat line of 8.6 rebounds, 17.6 points and 0.4 assists per game for Illinois State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Mark Freeman holds the top spot for assists with 3.2 per game, adding 16.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per contest.
- Reeves is consistent from distance and leads the Redbirds with 3.6 made threes per game.
- Howard Fleming Jr. (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Illinois State while Chatman (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Buffalo Schedule
11/10/2021
Michigan
L 88-76
Away
11/15/2021
North Texas
W 69-66
Away
11/20/2021
Rider
W 87-65
Home
11/23/2021
SFA
L 79-78
Home
11/24/2021
Illinois State
-
Away
11/29/2021
Point Park
-
Home
12/4/2021
Saint Bonaventure
-
Away
12/8/2021
Western Kentucky
-
Away
12/11/2021
Saint John Fisher
-
Home
12/18/2021
Canisius
-
Away
Illinois State Schedule
11/9/2021
UNC Wilmington
W 68-63
Home
11/12/2021
Eastern Michigan
L 103-98
Away
11/16/2021
Murray State
L 77-65
Home
11/20/2021
Bucknell
W 105-100
Home
11/23/2021
Saint Louis
L 82-76
Away
11/24/2021
Buffalo
-
Home
11/27/2021
Purdue Northwest
-
Home
12/1/2021
Missouri State
-
Home
12/4/2021
Jackson State
-
Home
12/11/2021
Chicago State
-
Away
12/14/2021
Quincy
-
Home
