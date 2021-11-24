Nov 10, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bulls forward Jeenathan Williams (11) shoots on Michigan Wolverines forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bulls (2-2) take on the Illinois State Redbirds (2-3) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Illinois State vs. Buffalo

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

Key Stats for Illinois State vs. Buffalo

Last year, the Bulls scored 81.4 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 74.8 the Redbirds allowed.

The Redbirds' 72.0 points per game last year were just 0.9 fewer points than the 72.9 the Bulls allowed to opponents.

Last season, the Bulls had a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.3% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Redbirds' opponents knocked down.

The Redbirds' 46.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.6 percentage points higher than the Bulls allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

Buffalo Players to Watch

Jeenathan Williams averaged 17.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game last season.

Josh Mballa pulled down 10.8 rebounds per game, while Ronaldo Segu averaged 4.3 assists per contest.

Segu knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest a season ago.

Mballa averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Jayvon Graves compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.

Illinois State Players to Watch

Antonio Reeves racks up 22.4 points per game and is the top scorer for the Redbirds.

Sy Chatman puts up a stat line of 8.6 rebounds, 17.6 points and 0.4 assists per game for Illinois State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Mark Freeman holds the top spot for assists with 3.2 per game, adding 16.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Reeves is consistent from distance and leads the Redbirds with 3.6 made threes per game.

Howard Fleming Jr. (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Illinois State while Chatman (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Buffalo Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/10/2021 Michigan L 88-76 Away 11/15/2021 North Texas W 69-66 Away 11/20/2021 Rider W 87-65 Home 11/23/2021 SFA L 79-78 Home 11/24/2021 Illinois State - Away 11/29/2021 Point Park - Home 12/4/2021 Saint Bonaventure - Away 12/8/2021 Western Kentucky - Away 12/11/2021 Saint John Fisher - Home 12/18/2021 Canisius - Away

Illinois State Schedule