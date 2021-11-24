Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Illinois State vs. Buffalo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 10, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bulls forward Jeenathan Williams (11) shoots on Michigan Wolverines forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Buffalo Bulls (2-2) take on the Illinois State Redbirds (2-3) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Illinois State vs. Buffalo

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Illinois State vs. Buffalo

    • Last year, the Bulls scored 81.4 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 74.8 the Redbirds allowed.
    • The Redbirds' 72.0 points per game last year were just 0.9 fewer points than the 72.9 the Bulls allowed to opponents.
    • Last season, the Bulls had a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.3% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Redbirds' opponents knocked down.
    • The Redbirds' 46.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.6 percentage points higher than the Bulls allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

    Buffalo Players to Watch

    • Jeenathan Williams averaged 17.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game last season.
    • Josh Mballa pulled down 10.8 rebounds per game, while Ronaldo Segu averaged 4.3 assists per contest.
    • Segu knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest a season ago.
    • Mballa averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Jayvon Graves compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Illinois State Players to Watch

    • Antonio Reeves racks up 22.4 points per game and is the top scorer for the Redbirds.
    • Sy Chatman puts up a stat line of 8.6 rebounds, 17.6 points and 0.4 assists per game for Illinois State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Mark Freeman holds the top spot for assists with 3.2 per game, adding 16.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per contest.
    • Reeves is consistent from distance and leads the Redbirds with 3.6 made threes per game.
    • Howard Fleming Jr. (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Illinois State while Chatman (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Buffalo Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Michigan

    L 88-76

    Away

    11/15/2021

    North Texas

    W 69-66

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Rider

    W 87-65

    Home

    11/23/2021

    SFA

    L 79-78

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Illinois State

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Point Park

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Saint Bonaventure

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Western Kentucky

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Saint John Fisher

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Canisius

    -

    Away

    Illinois State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    UNC Wilmington

    W 68-63

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Eastern Michigan

    L 103-98

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Murray State

    L 77-65

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Bucknell

    W 105-100

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Saint Louis

    L 82-76

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Buffalo

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Purdue Northwest

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Missouri State

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Jackson State

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Chicago State

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Quincy

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Cancun Challenge: Buffalo vs. Illinois State

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
