Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs guard Garrett Sturtz (3) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the first half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Drake Bulldogs (11-5, 0-0 MVC) will look to extend a six-game home win streak when they square off against the Illinois State Redbirds (8-7, 0-0 MVC) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Knapp Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Drake vs. Illinois State

Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Knapp Center

Knapp Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Drake -13 144 points

Key Stats for Drake vs. Illinois State

The 74.6 points per game the Bulldogs put up are the same as the Redbirds allow.

The Redbirds score 16.3 more points per game (80.3) than the Bulldogs give up (64.0).

This season, the Bulldogs have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.0% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Redbirds' opponents have hit.

The Redbirds are shooting 46.3% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 42.0% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

Drake Players to Watch

Tucker DeVries leads his squad in both points (13.0) and assists (1.6) per game, and also posts 4.7 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Garrett Sturtz puts up a team-high 7.1 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 9.8 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 56.7% from the field.

Tremell Murphy averages 10.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 44.3% from the floor and 35.9% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Shanquan Hemphill puts up 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest, shooting 50.5% from the field.

D.J. Wilkins puts up a team-best 2.3 assists per game. He is also posting 9.4 points and 1.6 rebounds, shooting 38.3% from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Illinois State Players to Watch