Illinois State vs. Evansville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

How to Watch Illinois State vs. Evansville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Illinois State Redbirds (10-9, 3-3 MVC) hope to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Evansville Purple Aces (4-13, 0-6 MVC) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Evansville vs. Illinois State
- Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Ford Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Illinois State
-4.5
137 points
Key Stats for Evansville vs. Illinois State
- The Redbirds score 10.0 more points per game (79.5) than the Purple Aces give up (69.5).
- The Purple Aces' 59.5 points per game are 17.6 fewer points than the 77.1 the Redbirds allow to opponents.
- This season, the Redbirds have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% lower than the 49.4% of shots the Purple Aces' opponents have hit.
- The Purple Aces are shooting 39.6% from the field, 4.3% lower than the 43.9% the Redbirds' opponents have shot this season.
Illinois State Players to Watch
- Antonio Reeves leads the Redbirds at 20.2 points per game, while also averaging 1.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds.
- Sy Chatman paces the Redbirds at 6.1 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.6 assists and 14.2 points.
- Josiah Strong puts up 11.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Kendall Lewis puts up 9.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 52.0% from the field.
- Mark Freeman is tops on the Redbirds at 3.5 assists per contest, while also posting 2.5 rebounds and 9.1 points.
Evansville Players to Watch
- Jawaun Newton is putting up team highs in points (14.1 per game) and rebounds (5.9). And he is delivering 1.3 assists, making 44.4% of his shots from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.
- The Purple Aces receive 7.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Noah Frederking.
- The Purple Aces receive 5.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Evan Kuhlman.
- Blaise Beauchamp is putting up 6.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, making 39.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.
