Illinois State vs. Evansville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

How to Watch Illinois State vs. Evansville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 25, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Justice Sueing (14) dribbles while defended by Illinois State Redbirds guard Antonio Reeves (12) during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Illinois State Redbirds (10-9, 3-3 MVC) hope to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Evansville Purple Aces (4-13, 0-6 MVC) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Evansville vs. Illinois State

Illinois State vs Evansville Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Illinois State

-4.5

137 points

Key Stats for Evansville vs. Illinois State

  • The Redbirds score 10.0 more points per game (79.5) than the Purple Aces give up (69.5).
  • The Purple Aces' 59.5 points per game are 17.6 fewer points than the 77.1 the Redbirds allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Redbirds have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% lower than the 49.4% of shots the Purple Aces' opponents have hit.
  • The Purple Aces are shooting 39.6% from the field, 4.3% lower than the 43.9% the Redbirds' opponents have shot this season.

Illinois State Players to Watch

  • Antonio Reeves leads the Redbirds at 20.2 points per game, while also averaging 1.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds.
  • Sy Chatman paces the Redbirds at 6.1 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.6 assists and 14.2 points.
  • Josiah Strong puts up 11.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Kendall Lewis puts up 9.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 52.0% from the field.
  • Mark Freeman is tops on the Redbirds at 3.5 assists per contest, while also posting 2.5 rebounds and 9.1 points.

Evansville Players to Watch

  • Jawaun Newton is putting up team highs in points (14.1 per game) and rebounds (5.9). And he is delivering 1.3 assists, making 44.4% of his shots from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.
  • The Purple Aces receive 7.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Noah Frederking.
  • The Purple Aces receive 5.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Evan Kuhlman.
  • Blaise Beauchamp is putting up 6.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, making 39.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Illinois State at Evansville

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
