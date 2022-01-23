Illinois State vs. Evansville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

How to Watch Illinois State vs. Evansville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Illinois State Redbirds (10-9, 3-3 MVC) hope to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Evansville Purple Aces (4-13, 0-6 MVC) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Evansville vs. Illinois State

Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Sunday, January 23, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Ford Center

Ford Center Live Stream on fuboTV:

Favorite Spread Total Illinois State -4.5 137 points

Key Stats for Evansville vs. Illinois State

The Redbirds score 10.0 more points per game (79.5) than the Purple Aces give up (69.5).

The Purple Aces' 59.5 points per game are 17.6 fewer points than the 77.1 the Redbirds allow to opponents.

This season, the Redbirds have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% lower than the 49.4% of shots the Purple Aces' opponents have hit.

The Purple Aces are shooting 39.6% from the field, 4.3% lower than the 43.9% the Redbirds' opponents have shot this season.

Illinois State Players to Watch

Antonio Reeves leads the Redbirds at 20.2 points per game, while also averaging 1.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Sy Chatman paces the Redbirds at 6.1 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.6 assists and 14.2 points.

Josiah Strong puts up 11.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Kendall Lewis puts up 9.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 52.0% from the field.

Mark Freeman is tops on the Redbirds at 3.5 assists per contest, while also posting 2.5 rebounds and 9.1 points.

Evansville Players to Watch