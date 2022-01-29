Skip to main content

How to Watch Illinois State vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 17, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; UNI Panthers guard AJ Green (4) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Illinois State Redbirds (10-11, 3-5 MVC) hope to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Northern Iowa Panthers (10-9, 6-3 MVC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Illinois State

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: McLeod Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Northern Iowa vs Illinois State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Northern Iowa

-9.5

148.5 points

Key Stats for Northern Iowa vs. Illinois State

  • The Panthers average only 2.3 fewer points per game (74.3) than the Redbirds allow (76.6).
  • The Redbirds put up an average of 78.7 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 70.2 the Panthers allow to opponents.
  • The Panthers are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Redbirds allow to opponents.
  • The Redbirds have shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

  • Nate Heise registers a team-best 5.1 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's posting 10.4 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 52.8% from the field and 42.9% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Noah Carter puts up 13.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Trae Berhow is averaging 8.7 points, 1.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.
  • Tywhon Pickford posts 5.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 46.1% from the floor.

Illinois State Players to Watch

  • Antonio Reeves is the Redbirds' top scorer (20.5 points per game) and assist man (1.7), and produces 3.7 rebounds.
  • Sy Chatman is the Redbirds' top rebounder (5.7 per game), and he delivers 13.0 points and 0.5 assists.
  • The Redbirds receive 9.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Kendall Lewis.
  • Josiah Strong is putting up 12.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, making 44.2% of his shots from the field and 45.6% from 3-point range, with 2.7 treys per game.
  • Mark Freeman paces the Redbirds in assists (3.8 per game), and puts up 9.1 points and 2.6 rebounds. He also puts up 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Illinois State at Northern Iowa

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

