How to Watch Illinois State vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 17, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; UNI Panthers guard AJ Green (4) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Illinois State Redbirds (10-11, 3-5 MVC) hope to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Northern Iowa Panthers (10-9, 6-3 MVC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Illinois State

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: McLeod Center

McLeod Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Northern Iowa -9.5 148.5 points

Key Stats for Northern Iowa vs. Illinois State

The Panthers average only 2.3 fewer points per game (74.3) than the Redbirds allow (76.6).

The Redbirds put up an average of 78.7 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 70.2 the Panthers allow to opponents.

The Panthers are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Redbirds allow to opponents.

The Redbirds have shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

Nate Heise registers a team-best 5.1 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's posting 10.4 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 52.8% from the field and 42.9% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Noah Carter puts up 13.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Trae Berhow is averaging 8.7 points, 1.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

Tywhon Pickford posts 5.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 46.1% from the floor.

Illinois State Players to Watch